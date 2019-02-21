South Carolina success story Hootie & the Blowfish surprised fans last year when they announced a reunion, new album and upcoming tour with Barenaked Ladies. Staying true to their University of South Carolina roots, Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan and crew set up a Columbia show for their "Group Therapy" tour, which was named as an ode to their favorite Five Points bar.
That show sold out before the public even had a chance to snag tickets. Fan club and exclusive credit card presales ate up the entire Colonial Life Arena for the show, which was set for Sept. 13.
To keep the fans happy, Hootie announced another show at the same venue for Sept. 12. This time, the public had a chance to swoop up tickets, but the seats were soon full yet again.
To keep up with demand, yet another show has been added for Sept. 11 at the 18,000-capacity venue in Columbia. That means there will be three nights in a row of "Cracked Rear View" lovers' hopes and dreams coming true.
Tickets to this third concert go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, March 1. Citi cardmembers will again get access to purchase presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, along with Hootie & the Blowfish Fan Club members. Barenaked Ladies Fan Club members get their chance at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, while Live Nation and venue presales will open at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28.
For more information on the tour, visit hootie.com.