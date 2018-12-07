Hootie & the Blowfish, the South Carolina band that announced its reunion (with new music and concerts) Monday on the "Today" show, has added another date to their tour.
It's another South Carolina date, but Charleston fans, don't get your hopes up. It's in Columbia.
The second date was added due to overwhelming demand for the initial Sept. 13 concert at the Colonial Life Arena, which sold out before tickets even became available to the general public. To appease fans, the band has added a second Columbia date on Sept. 12.
This will be the first time in two decades that the band will perform in Columbia, the city where the band members initially got their start while at the University of South Carolina.
Hootie & the Blowfish will not be performing their annual Homegrown concert in Charleston due to the tour, so Columbia is currently the closest place for Charleston fans to see the band next year.
Citi cardmembers will still have pre-sale access to tickets for the new Columbia date, from 10 a.m. Dec. 10 through 10 p.m. Dec. 13. Hootie & the Blowfish fan club members can also access an exclusive pre-sale on Dec. 10. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Dec. 14 via ticketmaster.com.