Secondhand fashion is trending, and a Charleston conglomeration of vintage chic boutiques has been riding the wave for three years now.
The Holy City Vintage Market, a recurring convergence of vendors selling thrifted threads, returns to its former home in the parking lot of Park Cafe, 730 Rutledge Ave., from 9-3 p.m. Oct. 6 for its first market of the season.
Park Cafe has been in the midst of renovations since spring, causing the vintage market to seek other consistent pop-up locations, like The Royal American and The French Eclectic. Now, with a fresh interior, 30 extra seats and an expanded kitchen, the downtown brunch spot is back and welcoming the market back with it.
Some of the same vendors from the very first Holy City Vintage Market will be present for the reunion, including Runaround Sue Vintage, Frenchie Vintage and Third Eye Vintage.
Oct. 6's festivities will feature a total of 10 vintage vendors dishing new, affordable fall fashions. Plus guests will be able to shop soap, jewelry, tarot card readings, pup treats and more.
“When I started this market, I simply wanted to surround myself with like-minded people and beautiful things, and to have some fun. I didn’t expect to see it take off as it has,” says founder Kelly Rae Smith of Runaround Sue Vintage.
Shoppers can grab brunch and a Bloody Mary for a sip-and-shop experience. For more information, join the event page on Facebook or follow @holycityvintagemarket on Instagram.