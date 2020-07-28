Holy City Vintage Market to benefit North Charleston's Fresh Future Farm

During the pandemic, the monthly Holy City Vintage Market has continued virtually, and this Sunday's raffle will include items from 18 local businesses and will be raising money for Fresh Future Farm.

Fresh Future Farm is a Black-led nonprofit urban farm and grocery store located in North Charleston that provides education, aims for sustainability and grants local access to fresh, affordable food.

The virtual market takes place 12-3 p.m. Sunday via participating vendors' and the market's Instagram stories. Leading up to the event, there will be a raffle where $5 buys a chance at a prize bundle from local vendors.

The prize bundle includes:

$50 voucher from Closet Case Thrift

Massage from Keystone Chiropractic

$25 gift card and dyed sock and shorts combo from Tinted Saga

Sea salt scrub from Sage Flowers Essentials

Self-care box from Motherland Essentials

$25 gift card and vintage scarf and pin from Runaround Sue Vintage

DIY terrarium kit tray and framed audubon print from The Fern, The Snail, and The Wren

Embroidery kit from artist and seamstress Camela Guavera

Vintage lion bank (for Leo season) from Fatty Cat Vintage

Art from UJORII Fine Art

Recycled glass bracelet from Reflections African Jewelry

Bag of homemade dog treats from Malted Mutts

More undisclosed gifts

A winner will be chosen at random and announced on Holy City Vintage Market's Instagram Live at 3 p.m. Aug. 3. All money raised from the raffle will go directly to Fresh Future Farm. Last month, the market raised $255 for Carolina Youth Action Project.