Holy City Drive In now showing outdoor movies at Patriots Point

First, there was the Terrace's back lot with a brick wall painted white and high-quality projector to replace the interior theater. Then came The Bend with a few weekends full of movie-going pleasure on an inflatable screen in a field by the Ashley River.

Now, Holy City Drive-In has arrived on the scene ready to provide socially distanced drive-in movie entertainment during the coronavirus pandemic. The new family-friendly endeavor is at Patriots Point, touting waterfront sunset views before its evening screenings.

Last weekend was the new drive-in's opening showcase, featuring flicks "Midway" and "Avengers: Endgame." For Fourth of July weekend, "The Notebook" and "Sonic The Hedgehog" are set to play on July 3 and July 5, respectively. "Secret Life of Pets" will be screened July 12.

Gates open at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are available for $10 (adults), $8 (military, seniors) and $5 (kids). Outside food and drinks are prohibited, but concessions are available for purchase on-site. For more details, visit holycitydrivein.com or call 843-421-4408.