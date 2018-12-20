‘Snow Queen’
If you’re a little Nutcrackered out as we get so close to Christmas, Ballet Evolution has its own magic, fairies and dancing snowflakes in its third seasonal production of “The Snow Queen” at the Sottile Theatre this weekend.
Adapted from Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairy tale, an evil troll has distorted a magic mirror so that people can only perceive the world as ugly and negative. Inevitably, some “mischievous goblins” drop it and when the mirror falls to earth, it shatters into a blue-billion pieces. When a “splinter” blows into the eye of a young boy, Kai, it makes his heart grow cruel and cold and the villainous Snow Queen takes him away to her palace.
Assisted by “a friendly and energetic” Blackbird, Kai’s best friend, Gerda, embarks on a “whimsical” adventure to rescue him and travels through the realms of the Spring Sorceress, the Summer Princess and the Autumn Gypsy Queen, all sisters of the Snow Queen. Will Gerda’s fresh, innocent and loving heart be able to save Kai from the grasp of the icy Snow Queen?
The dancers of Ballet Evolution, Charleston’s only professional ballet company, will be joined by more than 50 select young local dancers and a live chamber ensemble will perform the musical score.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21-22
WHERE: Sottile Theatre, 44 George St., downtown Charleston
PRICE: $20-$50
MORE INFO: 843-864-4809, balletevolution.org
Holiday Markets
Again this week, in keeping with the holiday market feature trend, here are some places to get some of those last-minute special gifts.
The Johns Island Holiday Market at Charleston Collegiate School on Saturday will have local artisans and crafters, but things are getting cranked up a notch with some special holiday activities and vendors, including soap-making classes with Pluff Mud Mercantile. For the kiddos: inflatable human hamster balls (exactly what you think they are), a bounce house and other games, as well as pony rides with LEAP (Lowcountry Equine Assisted Psychotherapy). There will be food trucks from Roti Rolls, Braised in the South, First Name Basis Pizza and Greekin’ Out, and craft beers from Low Tide Brewing of Johns Island. Music to your ears will be provided by a holiday jam session with Lauren Bevins Cahill of the Lowhills, Ward Buckheister of Sol Driven Train and Kevin Church. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22. johnsislandfarmersmarket.com
Sidetracked by all of the recent rain, The Royal American in downtown Charleston has rescheduled its Thrifters & Drifters Handmade Holiday Market for Saturday, featuring dozens of vendors with local art, pottery, jewelry, plants, candles, vintage collections and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22. 843-817-6925, facebook.com/events/326956508140822
Cutty’s Elliotborough Establishment will host a Holiday Market & Gathering on Thursday with jewelry, art, photography, vintage clothing and more. The evening will include a White Elephant Gift Exchange (bring a wrapped gift of $15 value or less) and some holiday drink specials because “shopping with a buzz is better,” they say. Also note, the Christmas playlist will feature “classic country favorites, little-known punk renditions and Wham!” The promotional material for this event has a picture of Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton as Santa and Mrs. Claus, with a reindeer, popping out of the middle of a wreath — I couldn’t resist including it in this roundup. 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20. 843-724-4111, facebook.com/events/697155147336058
Marvel Universe: Age of Heroes
“I told you. I don’t want to join your super-secret boy band.” — Tony Stark to Nick Fury, “Iron Man 2”
Good news, Marvel Universe fans, The Avengers are teaming up with Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and the Guardians of the Galaxy for a four-day stay at the North Charleston Coliseum this weekend. They must recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into the hands of Loki. The wand would ultimately give Loki the power he needs to rule Asgard and Earth.
“Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes” is an arena stunt show with “cutting-edge special effects,” martial arts, aerial maneuvers, pyrotechnics and motorcycle stunts (awesome!) for devotees of all ages; a “thrilling adventure” for the entire family. As someone who had an Incredible Hulk sleeping bag when I was 5 years old, this looks way too fun to pass up.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Dec. 20-21; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 22; 1 p.m. Dec. 23
WHERE: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive
PRICE: $15-$75+; $10 cash-only parking
MORE INFO: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Vienna Boys Choir
The world-renowned ensemble of 100 young lads between the ages of 10 and 14 years will perform at the Gaillard Center on Friday.
While not all the boys are from Austria anymore, they continue with the tradition that began over 500 years ago with Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian I and the Habsburg royal court. The choir has a broad repertoire of material, including classical, sacred and secular music, as well as folk and popular songs. For their stop here, they will present their holiday program, “Christmas in Vienna.”
WHEN: 7 p.m. Dec. 21
WHERE: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
PRICE: $22-$87
MORE INFO: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Celtic Thunder
In the 10 years since its inception, Celtic Thunder has been applauded by Billboard as Top World Music Artist, Top World Music Imprint and Top World Album (2008, 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2016). With that being said, it means there’s more to it than being “like Celtic Woman, but with dudes.”
Performing at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Friday, the group is comprised of five (quite handsome) Irish and Scottish men and their featured songs celebrate their common Celtic heritage. Each is considered “a powerhouse” in his own right and backed by the “dynamic” Celtic Thunder Band, the production is known for “dramatic effects of lighting and choreography.” Erin go bragh, y’all.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Dec. 21
WHERE: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
PRICE: $37-$102+; $10 cash-only parking
MORE INFO: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com