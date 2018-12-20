Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. A few storms may be severe. High 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.