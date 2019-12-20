The holidays are just around the bend, and joining in the festive spirit are a few Charleston musicians who have released their takes on Christmas carol classics along with seasonal original tracks.
Here are a few to listen to now. Just press play.
"In the Bleak Midwinter" by She Returns From War
"Thanks to JP Chapa and Camille Rhoden for helping make this winter hymn a possibility ... just a week shy of Christmas!" —Hunter Park, She Returns From War
"It Only Lasts So Long" by Beach Tiger
"With just a few days before Santa's arrival, Mick (our bassist) came to me with a piano lick that felt undeniably Christmas-like. We jumped right into action and turned it into the first Beach Tiger Christmas song.
My wife and I had just packed up our house and sent along pretty much everything we owned to the new house in a new city, so we set up a makeshift studio on the floor of what used to be my bedroom studio. Regardless of the unique circumstances, we came up with something we're really proud of — it's cute, it's fun, and it's light-hearted (just as Christmas should be)." —Taylor McClesky, Beach Tiger
"The First Noel" by Admiral Radio
"We welcome you into our home for the holidays." —Becca Smith and Coty Hoover, Admiral Radio
"2 Stoned 4 Xmas" by Wild Squash
"‘Tis the season y’all. Check out my new Wild Squash Christmas single that I made with the lovely and talented Max Nunes. It’ll give you all the holly jolly feels on these holidaze." —Conner Fersner, Wild Squash
"New Year's Eve" by Katie Rose
"Thank you thank you thank you to BuzzMusic for premiering my new song 'New Years Eve'! I am so happy to be sharing this song with everyone and there’s no better way to be kicking off the holidays." —Katie Rose