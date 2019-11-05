IMG_2057.jpg (copy)
Shovels & Rope performs at the 2019 High Water Festival on Sunday, April 14. File/Kalyn Oyer/Staff

 By Kalyn Oyer

It's like Christmas on a Tuesday in November! The High Water 2020 lineup has been announced, and the star-studded cast is set to take the stage at North Charleston's Riverfront Park on April 18-19. 

Among this year's headliners are Wilco, Nathaniel Rateliff, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes fame and, of course, the local organizers themselves, Shovels & Rope. 

The lineup also includes Mavis Staples, Andrew Bird, Drive-By Truckers, Rufus Wainwright, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, Delta Spirit, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Wilder Woods, Liz Cooper & the Stampede, Strand of Oaks, The Felice Brothers, Shannon & the Clams, Seratones, Cedric Burnside, Indianola, Palm Palm and She Returns From War. 

Last year, Wilco's Jeff Tweedy took the smaller High Water stage for a solo act, but it looks like he'll be back with the full band to close out one night of the two-day fest. Nathaniel Rateliff and Indianola also have played the fest before, and Shovels & Rope performs each year.

Jeff Tweedy of Wilco played a solo acoustic set on the Edisto stage during the 2018 High Water Festival at North Charleston's Riverfront Park. In 2020, he'll be performing as a headliner with Wilco. File/Kalyn Oyer/Staff

Tickets to the fourth annual High Water festival go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Nov. 7. Previous purchasers will get an email with an exclusive pre-sale link on Nov. 6. Only full weekend passes are available, not individual day tickets. 

New to High Water this year are the Platinum Pearl Experience, a premium luxury pass which will cost $1,500. It includes an intimate performance by Jeff Tweedy; access to the new, private Backstage Pearl Lounge with complimentary food and beverages; the ability to watch performances close-up from the pit; and special classes with world-class chefs. 

VIP passes, which are $469, have been upgraded to include access to a VIP village featuring a private bar and pop-up merch store. There will also be access to a riverfront hang area, complimentary spa services, reserved viewing areas, express entrance to the grounds and a daily oyster happy hour.

General admission tickets are $125. 

High Water again has teamed up with several local nonprofits — The Green Heart Project, Charleston Waterkeeper and Water Mission — for a unique Earned Ticket Program, which allows those interested in attending the festival to complete a set number of community service hours for one of these charitable partners as an alternate way to earn a ticket.

For more information on all things High Water, go to www.highwaterfest.com.

