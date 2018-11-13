High Water Festival, the popular North Charleston annual event curated by Holy City-based folk duo Shovels & Rope and hosted by AC Entertainment, is returning for a third year. The two-day music festival is back at Riverfront Park, April 13-14, with 22 musical acts on two stages, chef-curated dining experiences, local food trucks, brews and more.
This year's headliners are Leon Bridges, The Head and the Heart, Dr. Dog, Lord Huron, Jenny Lewis and Shovels & Rope.
Other confirmed musical guests are Mitski, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Phosphorescent, J. Roddy Walston & The Business, The War & Treaty, Durand Jones & The Indications, Butch Walker, Blitzen Trapper, Ranky Tanky, Hayes Carll, The Secret Sisters, Shrimp Records Family Band, Lera Lynn, Lilly Hiatt, Michael Nau and Thelma & The Sleaze.
The War & Treaty will be returning to Charleston after playing this May's Spoleto Festival finale at Joseph P. Riley Stadium. Shovels & Rope, Ranky Tanky and the Shrimp Records Family Band are Charleston-based acts.
The festival is bringing back culinary arts events, including the Pass the Peas family-style dining experience and Low Tide Social, the official kick-off party on April 12, the eve of the festival. It includes a Lowcountry boil from The Smoking Pot, oysters from Seaborn and a preview performance from the Shrimp Records Family Band.
Weekend passes go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at www.highwaterfest.com. General admission and VIP options are available, offering access to priority entrances, premium viewing areas, hangout spots and reserved parking. There are no individual day passes available.