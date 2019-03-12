Ask and you shall receive.

At least, that seems to be the case for foodies who made some requests regarding the former vendor situation at a popular festival in North Charleston's Riverfront Park.

The third annual High Water Festival, a Lowcountry music festival organized by local music duo Shovels & Rope, will take over the waterfront venue April 13-14. The lineup includes Leon Bridges, The Head and the Heart, Jenny Lewis, Dr. Dog, Lord Huron and more.

Yet, it's not all about music. Southern food culture has played a major role in the festival since its inception in 2017, with special add-on experiences such as the Pass the Peas curated brunch, Low Tide Social low country boil and oyster education classes. These are all available for additional fees to the festival ticket price.

Another part of the food culture at High Water exists in the food village, a section of the festival filled with food trucks and vendors ready to serve up some meals to hungry concertgoers.

In the past there have been long, time-consuming lines, especially during peak lunch and dinner hours at almost every food station. Want a quick taco or plate of mac 'n cheese? You'll have to wait for it — and possibly miss your favorite band's set, and maybe even part of the next one. At least that's been the situation until now.

High Water Festival shared that this year they would be adding more vendors to accommodate the sheer number of attendees who will likely be needing food at some point during the weekend.

"We heard your requests and have added even more food vendors this year," the festival posted on its Facebook page. "Prepare your tastebuds and explore the 20 local and regional food vendors that will be serving everything from pimento cheese gyros to brisket tacos to acai bowls."

This year's food vendors are:

Ben & Jerry's

BKED shop

Bootlegger Coffee Co.

Braised in the South

Corndog Inc.

Daddy's Dogs

Dalai Sofia

Hebros Kitchen

Herd Provisions

Island Noodles

King of Pops

Lewis Barbecue

Life Raft Treats

Patriot Brothers Po'Boys & Sandwiches

Pizza Nova

Platia Food Truck

Pollo Loco

Rebel Taqueria

Roti Rolls & Dank Dogs

Semilla

Tamashii Food Truck

Tres Palmas Acai

Verde

One vendor, Life Raft Treats, was recently named a semi-finalist of the James Beard Foundation Awards.

High Water Festival tickets are still available for $159.50, plus fees. For more information, visit highwaterfest.com.