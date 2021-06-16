Hide Tide Music Festival set for North Charleston with DJs, Instagram influencers in mind

A new local music festival has been announced for this fall at North Charleston's Riverfront Park.

The High Tide Music and Arts Festival, which is not affiliated with the annual High Water Festival organized by local band Shovels & Rope at the same location, is set for Sept. 25. The festival is being advertised toward 21-and-older "stylish adults."

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

"High Tide is a signature festival experience in a picturesque destination for fashion-conscious, Instagram-influenced-and-influential post-college millennials who've experienced the best of the best and are hungry for more," festival organizers wrote The Post and Courier in an email.

The High Tide brand has also hosted smaller music-focused events in Wilmington, N.C., including sunset DJ sessions. This is the first large-scale festival planned.

There will be two stages of music at the park, along with food vendors, local vendors, live art installations and curated cocktail bars. Yet-to-be-announced locally known and nationally renowned DJs are slated to perform.

There will also be "lifestyle activations and experience locations," including Instagram-worthy backdrops for taking photos.

"It’s about what you wear, who you’re with, and making the kind of memories that’ll last forever," festival organizers shared.

There will also be a VIP lounge and tables with bottle service, in addition to pre-parties, after-parties and nightlife partners in downtown Charleston. The venue is planning to accommodate more than 5,000 attendees.

High Tide's organizers, a collective of people who live throughout the Carolinas, are planning on the festival to be an annual event.

Tickets to the festival will be available to purchase via High Tide's Instagram (@hightidemusicfestival) and Facebook pages (facebook.com/hightidemusicfestival) after the full DJ lineup is announced at the end of June.