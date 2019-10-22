Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines

Joanna Gaines, left, and Chip Gaines have a new cable network, and one of their reality shows will be filming an episode in Charleston. Brian Ach/Invision/AP

 Brian Ach

Chip and Joanna Gaines of popular HGTV show "Fixer Uppers" are extending their reach with a new cable channel, Magnolia Network, and a newly announced reality show will be partially filmed in Charleston. 

No, it doesn't have anything to do with home renovations. In fact, the focus is music. 

People Magazine has a first exclusive look at the show, "Home on the Road," which will chronicle husband-and-wife folk duo JOHNNYSWIM on tour with their two young children. 

Johnnyswim: The sound of love (copy)

JOHNNYSWIM is the focus of a new reality show on Chip and Joanna Gaines' cable network, Magnolia Network. File

According to People, the Gaines are good friends with JOHNNYSWIM singer-songwriters Amanda Sudano and Abner Ramirez.

JOHNNYSWIM's tour stops to be filmed as part of the six-episode series include Dallas, Jacksonville, New York, Chattanooga, Charleston, Los Angeles and the Gaines’ hometown of Waco, Texas.

JOHNNYSWIM is set to play 8 p.m. at the Charleston Music Hall Oct. 24. Tickets are $35 and available at charlestonmusichall.com.

Live your most local life with the help of our handpicked music, events and food stories. Delivered to your inbox every Thursday.


Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

Tags

Kalyn Oyer is a Charleston native who covers arts and entertainment for The Post and Courier's Thursday edition, Charleston Scene. She used to write about music for the Charleston City Paper and Scene SC.