Chip and Joanna Gaines of popular HGTV show "Fixer Uppers" are extending their reach with a new cable channel, Magnolia Network, and a newly announced reality show will be partially filmed in Charleston.
No, it doesn't have anything to do with home renovations. In fact, the focus is music.
People Magazine has a first exclusive look at the show, "Home on the Road," which will chronicle husband-and-wife folk duo JOHNNYSWIM on tour with their two young children.
According to People, the Gaines are good friends with JOHNNYSWIM singer-songwriters Amanda Sudano and Abner Ramirez.
JOHNNYSWIM's tour stops to be filmed as part of the six-episode series include Dallas, Jacksonville, New York, Chattanooga, Charleston, Los Angeles and the Gaines’ hometown of Waco, Texas.
JOHNNYSWIM is set to play 8 p.m. at the Charleston Music Hall Oct. 24. Tickets are $35 and available at charlestonmusichall.com.