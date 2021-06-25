Here's how to celebrate Fourth of July in Charleston, from fireworks to festivals

Last year's Independence Day celebrations were curtailed due to the global pandemic that canceled plans on the calendar for most of 2020.
But parties are back post-vaccine in 2021 with festivals and fireworks all around the Charleston area. While many Lowcountry beaches still won't be shooting off sparks, there will be a lit-up sky on the Fourth of July and plenty of places to view it.
Here's how to celebrate in Charleston.
City of Charleston Fourth of July Celebration
WHAT: Spoleto Festival USA has wrapped, but the city of Charleston is continuing its celebration of the arts with a Fourth of July concert at The Joe featuring the Charleston Symphony, joined by special guests Charlton Singleton and Quiana Parler of Ranky Tanky. The musical program will be followed by a fireworks display. RiverDogs concessions will be available.
WHEN: Gates open 6 p.m., 8-10 p.m. music and fireworks, Sunday, July 4
WHERE: Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, 360 Fishburne St.
PRICE: Free, advance tickets must be reserved online at charlestonarts.org/event/city-of-charleston-4th-of-july-celebration
MORE INFO: facebook.com/events/158713999581814
Patriots Point fireworks blast onshore
WHAT: Patriots Point's annual Fourth of July Fireworks Blast will feature live music and at least 10 local food trucks landside of the aircraft carrier Yorktown. Folding chairs and picnic blankets encouraged. Tours of the Yorktown offered beforehand, with the last ticket sold at 3:30 p.m.
WHEN: 6-10 p.m. Sunday, July 4
WHERE: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
PRICE: $20 parking
MORE INFO: patriotspoint.org
North Charleston Fourth of July Celebration
WHAT: Bring lawn chairs and blankets to this party in the park with a view of the fireworks. DJ Natty Heavy will spin beats starting at 7 p.m., and fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. There will be limited food, so guests can bring snacks.
WHEN: Gates 5 p.m., 7-10 p.m. Sunday, July 4
WHERE: North Charleston Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave.
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: northcharleston.org
Fireworks and Freedom Fest
WHAT: Family-friendly event featuring live music by 17 South Band, food, drinks from Carolina Ale House, a kids' zone and fireworks. Attendees can bring lawn chairs, blankets, umbrellas, water, and lunch box-sized personal coolers. No large coolers, pets, personal fireworks or alcohol.
WHEN: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4
WHERE: Gahagan Park, 515 W. Boundary St., Summerville
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: summervillesc.gov
Fabulous Fourth in the Creek
WHAT: The city of Goose Creek's annual Fourth of July celebration and fireworks display. Music, food vendors and kids' activities. Outside fireworks, sparklers and alcohol prohibited.
WHEN: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4
WHERE: Goose Creek Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: cityofgoosecreek.com/event/fabulous-fourth-creek-0
Independence Day Celebration at Seabrook
WHAT: A celebration and fireworks display sponsored by Seabrook Island, available to residents and guests only.
WHEN: 4-10 p.m. Saturday, July 3
WHERE: Seabrook Island Club, 3771 Seabrook Island Road
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: townofseabrookisland.org
Red, White & Blue Celebration at The Sanctuary
WHAT: Kiawah Island Resort is hosting a celebration and fireworks display, with limited tickets available to island guests and residents. There will be live music, a buffet-style menu and open-air activities such as human foosball, soccer darts and an obstacle course. Burgers, hot dogs and seafood classics are included on the menu, and the fireworks start at 10 p.m.
PRICE: $69+ adults, $29+ kids 4-10, Free kids 3 and under; tickets available at the Sanctuary concierge desk or by calling 843-768-6251
WHEN: 5-10 p.m., Sunday, July 4
WHERE: Terrace Lawn at The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, 1 Sanctuary Beach Drive
MORE INFO: kiawahresort.com/holiday-events/4th-of-july
Moncks Corner Fourth of July
WHAT: Moncks Corner's Independence Day fireworks viewing location, featuring plenty of space to spread out and watch the night sky. Bring blankets and lawn chairs, but no fireworks, alcohol or grills.
WHEN: 9 p.m. Sunday, July 4
WHERE: Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St.
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: monckscornersc.gov/4th-of-july-festival
Budweiser Freedom Fest
WHAT: Lauren Hall will perform and there will be games, food and a cash bar at downtown Charleston's cruise terminal, with a view of fireworks. Chairs and blankets allowed, but no tents, umbrellas, pets, coolers or outside food and drinks. VIP tickets include complimentary parking, a catered BBQ feast, beer and wine, fireworks viewing and indoor restroom access.
WHEN: 4-10 p.m. Sunday, July 4
WHERE: Port of Charleston Union Pier Terminal, 196 Concord St.
PRICE: $20 general admission, $50-75 VIP
MORE INFO: whollyticket.com/paymentpage/payment.php?event_id=82854
The Watch Rooftop BBQ dinner
WHAT: Views of fireworks and a buffet BBQ dinner. Menu includes deviled eggs, cornbread, fried chicken, pulled pork and fixings, marinated grilled shrimp, mac and cheese, collard greens, coleslaw, street corn, mixed green salad and carrot cake.
WHEN: 7-11 p.m. Sunday, July 4
WHERE: The Watch Rooftop, The Restoration Hotel, 79 Wentworth St.
PRICE: $75, alcoholic beverages not included
MORE INFO: eventbrite.com/e/4th-of-july-tickets-154612719807?
Firefly Distillery concert, cocktails and food trucks
WHAT: Front porch Lauren Hall concert, Firefly cocktails and tastings every 30 minutes and food trucks Flight (chicken sandwiches) and Jonny Poppers (burgers). Bring blankets and chairs, leashed dogs and lawn games.
WHEN: 12-6 p.m. Saturday, July 3 (food trucks 12-4 p.m.)
WHERE: Firefly Distillery, 4201 Spruill Ave., North Charleston
PRICE: Free to attend
MORE INFO: facebook.com/events/3524825130989773
Carolina Girl Fourth of July Harbor Cruise
WHAT: A sunset cruise with a DJ followed by fireworks viewing from the yacht. Adults only, BYOB and food, small coolers allowed.
WHEN: Boarding beings at 7:45 p.m., 8-11 p.m. Sunday, July 4
WHERE: Carolina Girl Yacht, 2408 Maybank Hwy., Johns Island
PRICE: $100
MORE INFO: eventbrite.com/e/the-carolina-girl-4th-of-july-firework-cruise-tickets-156508466035; carolinagirlevents.com
Table & Twine Lowcountry Boil
WHAT: Lowcountry Boil pre-order to enjoy at home with family and friends. Packages, which feed six people, include 3 pounds of easy-peel shrimp, 1.5 pounds of sausage, 1.5 pounds of potatoes, 8 half-ears of corn, a flavor bomb, Creole garlic bread and peach cobbler.
WHEN: Orders must be placed by 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, and can be picked up or delivered Friday, July 2.
WHERE: Table & Twine, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston
PRICE: $129.99
MORE INFO: tableandtwinechs.com/pages/fourth-of-july
July Fourth Bash and Splash Party on the Lawn
WHAT: Live music by Devin Colleton and Friends under the oaks, along with food, an inflatable water slide and more family fun. Bring your own chair.
WHEN: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, July 4
WHERE: 300 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: happeningnext.com/event/july-4th-bash-andamp-splash-party-on-the-lawn-eid3a07vdxg64
Brown-Simmons Fourth of July Get Down
WHAT: There will be free food, drinks, music and games at Hampton Park in celebration of July Fourth for this kid-friendly event.
WHEN: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, July 3
WHERE: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: eventbrite.com/e/brown-simmons-4th-july-get-down-tickets-98841974005
Park West July Fourth Golf Cart Parade
WHAT: Registered patriotic golf carts will ride around the neighborhood. Cash prizes will be awarded to the most decked-out rides. Parade route and details are at operationvetfit.org/july4th.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Sunday, July 4
WHERE: Park West Masonborough Park, Mount Pleasant
PRICE: Free to register, special T-shirts available for $17.76
MORE INFO: facebook.com/events/park-west-masonborough/3rd-annual-park-west-july-4th-golf-cart-parade/971557450046350