Here's how to celebrate Fourth of July in Charleston, from fireworks to festivals

Last year's Independence Day celebrations were curtailed due to the global pandemic that canceled plans on the calendar for most of 2020.

But parties are back post-vaccine in 2021 with festivals and fireworks all around the Charleston area. While many Lowcountry beaches still won't be shooting off sparks, there will be a lit-up sky on the Fourth of July and plenty of places to view it.

Here's how to celebrate in Charleston.

City of Charleston Fourth of July Celebration

WHAT: Spoleto Festival USA has wrapped, but the city of Charleston is continuing its celebration of the arts with a Fourth of July concert at The Joe featuring the Charleston Symphony, joined by special guests Charlton Singleton and Quiana Parler of Ranky Tanky. The musical program will be followed by a fireworks display. RiverDogs concessions will be available.

WHEN: Gates open 6 p.m., 8-10 p.m. music and fireworks, Sunday, July 4

WHERE: Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, 360 Fishburne St.

PRICE: Free, advance tickets must be reserved online at charlestonarts.org/event/city-of-charleston-4th-of-july-celebration

MORE INFO: facebook.com/events/158713999581814

Patriots Point fireworks blast onshore

WHAT: Patriots Point's annual Fourth of July Fireworks Blast will feature live music and at least 10 local food trucks landside of the aircraft carrier Yorktown. Folding chairs and picnic blankets encouraged. Tours of the Yorktown offered beforehand, with the last ticket sold at 3:30 p.m.

WHEN: 6-10 p.m. Sunday, July 4

WHERE: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

PRICE: $20 parking

MORE INFO: patriotspoint.org

North Charleston Fourth of July Celebration

WHAT: Bring lawn chairs and blankets to this party in the park with a view of the fireworks. DJ Natty Heavy will spin beats starting at 7 p.m., and fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. There will be limited food, so guests can bring snacks.

WHEN: Gates 5 p.m., 7-10 p.m. Sunday, July 4

WHERE: North Charleston Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave.

PRICE: Free

MORE INFO: northcharleston.org

Fireworks and Freedom Fest

WHAT: Family-friendly event featuring live music by 17 South Band, food, drinks from Carolina Ale House, a kids' zone and fireworks. Attendees can bring lawn chairs, blankets, umbrellas, water, and lunch box-sized personal coolers. No large coolers, pets, personal fireworks or alcohol.

WHEN: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4

WHERE: Gahagan Park, 515 W. Boundary St., Summerville

PRICE: Free

MORE INFO: summervillesc.gov

Fabulous Fourth in the Creek

WHAT: The city of Goose Creek's annual Fourth of July celebration and fireworks display. Music, food vendors and kids' activities. Outside fireworks, sparklers and alcohol prohibited.

WHEN: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4

WHERE: Goose Creek Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

PRICE: Free

MORE INFO: cityofgoosecreek.com/event/fabulous-fourth-creek-0

Independence Day Celebration at Seabrook

WHAT: A celebration and fireworks display sponsored by Seabrook Island, available to residents and guests only.

WHEN: 4-10 p.m. Saturday, July 3

WHERE: Seabrook Island Club, 3771 Seabrook Island Road

PRICE: Free

MORE INFO: townofseabrookisland.org

Red, White & Blue Celebration at The Sanctuary

WHAT: Kiawah Island Resort is hosting a celebration and fireworks display, with limited tickets available to island guests and residents. There will be live music, a buffet-style menu and open-air activities such as human foosball, soccer darts and an obstacle course. Burgers, hot dogs and seafood classics are included on the menu, and the fireworks start at 10 p.m.

PRICE: $69+ adults, $29+ kids 4-10, Free kids 3 and under; tickets available at the Sanctuary concierge desk or by calling 843-768-6251

WHEN: 5-10 p.m., Sunday, July 4

WHERE: Terrace Lawn at The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, 1 Sanctuary Beach Drive

MORE INFO: kiawahresort.com/holiday-events/4th-of-july

Moncks Corner Fourth of July

WHAT: Moncks Corner's Independence Day fireworks viewing location, featuring plenty of space to spread out and watch the night sky. Bring blankets and lawn chairs, but no fireworks, alcohol or grills.

WHEN: 9 p.m. Sunday, July 4

WHERE: Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St.

PRICE: Free

MORE INFO: monckscornersc.gov/4th-of-july-festival

Budweiser Freedom Fest

WHAT: Lauren Hall will perform and there will be games, food and a cash bar at downtown Charleston's cruise terminal, with a view of fireworks. Chairs and blankets allowed, but no tents, umbrellas, pets, coolers or outside food and drinks. VIP tickets include complimentary parking, a catered BBQ feast, beer and wine, fireworks viewing and indoor restroom access.

WHEN: 4-10 p.m. Sunday, July 4

WHERE: Port of Charleston Union Pier Terminal, 196 Concord St.

PRICE: $20 general admission, $50-75 VIP

MORE INFO: whollyticket.com/paymentpage/payment.php?event_id=82854

The Watch Rooftop BBQ dinner

WHAT: Views of fireworks and a buffet BBQ dinner. Menu includes deviled eggs, cornbread, fried chicken, pulled pork and fixings, marinated grilled shrimp, mac and cheese, collard greens, coleslaw, street corn, mixed green salad and carrot cake.

WHEN: 7-11 p.m. Sunday, July 4

WHERE: The Watch Rooftop, The Restoration Hotel, 79 Wentworth St.

PRICE: $75, alcoholic beverages not included

MORE INFO: eventbrite.com/e/4th-of-july-tickets-154612719807?

Firefly Distillery concert, cocktails and food trucks

WHAT: Front porch Lauren Hall concert, Firefly cocktails and tastings every 30 minutes and food trucks Flight (chicken sandwiches) and Jonny Poppers (burgers). Bring blankets and chairs, leashed dogs and lawn games.

WHEN: 12-6 p.m. Saturday, July 3 (food trucks 12-4 p.m.)

WHERE: Firefly Distillery, 4201 Spruill Ave., North Charleston

PRICE: Free to attend

MORE INFO: facebook.com/events/3524825130989773

Carolina Girl Fourth of July Harbor Cruise

WHAT: A sunset cruise with a DJ followed by fireworks viewing from the yacht. Adults only, BYOB and food, small coolers allowed.

WHEN: Boarding beings at 7:45 p.m., 8-11 p.m. Sunday, July 4

WHERE: Carolina Girl Yacht, 2408 Maybank Hwy., Johns Island

PRICE: $100

MORE INFO: eventbrite.com/e/the-carolina-girl-4th-of-july-firework-cruise-tickets-156508466035; carolinagirlevents.com

Table & Twine Lowcountry Boil

WHAT: Lowcountry Boil pre-order to enjoy at home with family and friends. Packages, which feed six people, include 3 pounds of easy-peel shrimp, 1.5 pounds of sausage, 1.5 pounds of potatoes, 8 half-ears of corn, a flavor bomb, Creole garlic bread and peach cobbler.

WHEN: Orders must be placed by 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, and can be picked up or delivered Friday, July 2.

WHERE: Table & Twine, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston

PRICE: $129.99

MORE INFO: tableandtwinechs.com/pages/fourth-of-july

July Fourth Bash and Splash Party on the Lawn

WHAT: Live music by Devin Colleton and Friends under the oaks, along with food, an inflatable water slide and more family fun. Bring your own chair.

WHEN: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, July 4

WHERE: 300 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

PRICE: Free

MORE INFO: happeningnext.com/event/july-4th-bash-andamp-splash-party-on-the-lawn-eid3a07vdxg64

Brown-Simmons Fourth of July Get Down

WHAT: There will be free food, drinks, music and games at Hampton Park in celebration of July Fourth for this kid-friendly event.

WHEN: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, July 3

WHERE: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive

PRICE: Free

MORE INFO: eventbrite.com/e/brown-simmons-4th-july-get-down-tickets-98841974005

Park West July Fourth Golf Cart Parade

WHAT: Registered patriotic golf carts will ride around the neighborhood. Cash prizes will be awarded to the most decked-out rides. Parade route and details are at operationvetfit.org/july4th.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Sunday, July 4

WHERE: Park West Masonborough Park, Mount Pleasant

PRICE: Free to register, special T-shirts available for $17.76

MORE INFO: facebook.com/events/park-west-masonborough/3rd-annual-park-west-july-4th-golf-cart-parade/971557450046350