Here's a free word search for your coronavirus isolation, Charleston-style

Morris Island Lighthouse purple
The Morris Island Lighthouse is one of many Charleston landmarks filmed in the new Netflix series "Outer Banks." File/Andrew Whitaker/Staff

Hey, y’all! Another week at home means another Fun & Games word search I’ve put together for you. The cover story for this edition of Charleston Scene is about the new Netflix series, “Outer Banks,” which drops April 15. Since most of the show was filmed on location in the Charleston area, this search will focus on Charleston landmarks, some of which are in the series. This week’s “hidden words” are 14 original Netflix productions.

Download PDF Charleston Landmarks word search

In my creative excitement, I forgot to include “Outer Banks." That was the whole thing that inspired this in the first place!   I have punished myself with a spell of solitary confinement. ;-) Hey, at least I was able to get “Netflix” in there.

Remember that words can be found in any and all directions. Have fun and stay well (at home)!

