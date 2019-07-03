Soccer fans, this one's for you.
The FIFA Women's World Cup finale airs at 11 a.m. Sunday, and the U.S. team has a guaranteed spot against a yet-to-be-determined opponent between the Netherlands and Sweden.
If you're looking to tune into the game, as well as find some camaraderie in the community, this isn't a comprehensive list, but here are some of the bars around town that will be airing the match.
Three Lions Pub, Daniel Island
This 5,000-square-foot English Pub at the Daniel Island MUSC Health Stadium, which is home to The Battery, will be open for the Women's World Cup finale. The bar features walls of soccer memorabilia, from signed game balls to jerseys and pendants from around the world. There will be five 80-inch TVs tuned into the action, and the area's biggest soccer fans will likely be gathering here, the only true soccer bar in Charleston.
The Alley, downtown
Downtown's premier sports bar, restaurant and bowling alley will likely be packed on Sunday for the Women's World Cup match, if you're looking to join a big crowd rooting on the U.S. team. It was filled up for the semi-final game and will be airing the finale at 11 a.m. Sunday. In addition to watching the game, you can bowl, play arcade games or try your luck at Hoop Fever or skee ball. Every U.S. goal throughout the Cup will result in a spin on the new Alley Prize Wheel, which will determine the special until the next U.S. goal — or everyone could instantly win Alley Bucks.
My Father's Mustache, Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant's British pub My Father's Mustache will have the TVs tuned into the game on Sunday. In addition to watching the action on the screen, you can also participate in some games of your own at the bar, from the outdoor bocce and corn hole courts to darts, air hockey, pool and shuffleboard inside.
Madra Rua, Summerville
Though the Park Circle Madra Rua has been closed for a few months due to a fire, the mini-chain Irish pub in Summerville will be open and showing the game on Sunday. There will also be Sunday brunch along with traditional Irish eats like corn beef and cabbage and Irish soda bread.
DIG in the Park, North Charleston
If you are in Park Circle, though, you can still catch the match at DIG in the Park, which will have the game playing on the TVs inside and on the TVs around the outdoor patio and bar.
Bay Street Biergarten, downtown
The game will be playing (with sound) on all the TVs at Bay Street Biergarten. Since it's Sunday, there will also be brunch with $15 carafe mimosas and Bloody Marys.
McCann's Irish Pub, Mount Pleasant
Enjoy a pint at this Irish pub at the Mount Pleasant location while tuning into the game on Sunday. McCann's in Mount Pleasant had the semi-final match turned up on Tuesday during their half-price burger night, and they'll be open at 10 a.m. Sunday with drink and food specials.
Uptown Social, downtown
One of downtown Charleston's newest sports bars with a slew of TVs set to matches around the world will be airing the game as well. Uptown Social will have the sound turned up and their Sunday special of $6 pitchers of lager (in the vein of Bud Light) and $7 carafes of mimosas or Bloody Marys.
Charleston Sports Pub, West Ashley, Mount Pleasant, James Island, Summerville
All four area locations of the Charleston Sports Pub will be playing the finale on Sunday, so if there's one near you, it might be a good option to catch the much-anticipated game. There are also bottomless mimosas from when the bars open at 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The Brick, downtown
Downtown's The Brick will be opening up early for the game on Sunday, and I was told they'll likely be unveiling their new menu called the "Brick-Fil-A" with a bunch of different chicken items on it. The World Cup match will be on the TVs and the main projector, with the sound turned up.
Frothy Beard Brewing, West Ashley
If you're in West Ashley, you might head to Frothy Beard Brewing Company for some brewskis while you watch the game, which will be shown on the TVs. In addition to seeing the action unfold, you can also enjoy some on-site slices of Zombie Bob's pizza.