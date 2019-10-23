Here's how to start 'feeling fall' in Charleston before Halloween hits

It's spooky season, with Halloween around the bend and apple cider beckoning, along with horror movie marathons and costume shopping escapades.

Though Lowcountry weather hasn't quite caught up with the season (it's been autumn for a month now and Charleston hasn't taken the hint), there are plenty of ways you can get festive even without crunchy leaves and oversize sweaters.

Whether it's carving a pumpkin or riding the Ferris wheel, here are some of the best ways to get into the October spirit. (Note: These The Post and Courier selections were made independently, without the participation or influence of outside businesses.)

Pick a pumpkin

Perhaps there is no better way to get in a fall mood than to peruse a pumpkin patch with family, friends or that special someone. Giant orange gourds sure do make me feel festive. Bonus points if that pumpkin patch offers hot cocoa or apple cider. (We don't care if it's hot outside; drink it!)

Boone Hall's pumpkin patch is a local favorite, with a corn maze, petting zoo, hayride, cornhole, climbing tower and additional attractions that will really get you in the autumn spirit. Admission is $12, free for children under 2.

Oh, and don't forget the next step once you've made your veggie selection: carving that thing. Reaching in and pulling out the gooey guts and seeds is just what you need to #feelfall. Trust me.

Get spooked at Boone Hall Fright Nights

You could make a whole day and night out of a trip to Boone Hall, with pumpkin picking in the daylight and then getting scared out of your gourd after dark. Don't bring the lil' tots to the horror show, though. It's for the brave of heart.

I love getting scared. I've been to Fright Nights almost every year since middle school, and I've let loose my fair share of ear-piercing screams while jumping onto the back of the stranger in front of me.

Why do I torture myself? For the Halloween vibes, of course.

Some things never stay buried, including the zombies haunting the Boone Hall Plantation grounds this year. Don't miss a ride through the woods on the "terror tram" with scary fairy tales promised. The three haunted house attractions are $15 each or $30 for all three, with a $45 fast pass option to skip the line.

Costume shop at Hokus Pokus

You are bound to attend at least one Halloween party this October, or maybe you just want to look the part while handing out candy to the neighborhood kids. You can look your creepiest for the occasion with the perfect handpicked costume.

If you're searching for a last-minute costume idea, try longtime Charleston shop Hokus Pokus in West Ashley, with its rows and rows of options.

Take a ghost tour

Maybe Halloween isn't your thing but you love a good ghost story. You don't have to dress up to get in spooky mode; just go on a Charleston ghost tour. The Holy City is full of allegedly haunted stomping grounds, from restaurants and hotels to the Old City Jail.

Learn more about the supposed spirits that wander the city to get those sought-after goosebumps. Bulldog Tours has a lot of options that will do the trick, from cemetery walks to a pub crawl to a paranormal investigation.

Get your dose of 'Friday Night Lights'

Nothing says fall quite like football, and though we don't have professional teams in Charleston, we have The Citadel and Charleston Southern University, as well as plenty of high school games. If you've got kids (or friends' kids) on the team, or just want to revisit your alma mater, now's the time to take a seat on the bleachers and see some pigskin action.

The alternatives: Driving up to the University of South Carolina or Clemson for a game, or watching your favorite football teams at a local watering hole or during a backyard tailgate. Maybe toss the ball around for some added fall fun.

Attend an oyster roast

What would fall be without an oyster roast? Now that the season is in full swing, shucking some salty shells might be just the thing you need to feel part of the festivities.

If your neighborhood isn't throwing one, then plenty of restaurants and businesses around town sure are. Find one and eat up.

Go on a haunted boat ride at Halloween in the Swamp

It's been five years since Cypress Gardens hosted Halloween in the Swamp. In 2015, the 1,000-year flood swept in and closed the park for nearly four years. But this year, the family-friendly event is back with a lighted pumpkin trail, haunted boat rides, ghost stories and marshmallow roasts over the campfire. Live music and food vendors also will be there.

The swamp celebration returns 7:30-10:30 p.m. Oct. 25, and general admission is $5, or $15 to include the "Haunted Swamp Experience" (the boat ride and walking trail).

Party it up at Skinful Halloween

Another October event back after a hiatus is Skinful Halloween, a favorite local party that returns with a celebration in the woods: a night of lasers, fire spinners, live art performances and four stages of reggae bands, techno music, foot stompin' rhythms and hip-hop. Food trucks and booze will be available, don't fear.

The overnight party has a camping option. (Uh oh, I'm having a "Blair Witch Project" flashback.) But really, it's going to be spooktacular. The party kicks off at 5 p.m. Oct. 26, and tickets are on sale for $75.

Visit the Coastal Carolina Fair

What would fall be without the Coastal Carolina Fair? I've been every year since I was 1 year old and rode an elephant. Now, I'm more of an elephant ear-eater, but I do love the ski lift and Ferris wheel for epic views.

The fair is nostalgic and romantic, fun and frenetic, kitchy and quirky — and timeless. And it's a fall staple in Charleston. This year's fair runs Oct. 31-Nov. 10. If you get tickets at the gate, they'll be $12 for adults, $7 for kids 6 and older, and free for the young'uns. Ride wristbands will be $22 on weekdays and $27 on weekends.

Wander historic sites on the Fall Home Tours

Not all fall things have to be Halloween- or deep-fried cookie dough-related. There are other ways to feel fallish, like with the home tours offered by the Preservation Society.

Get out and about. Explore historic homes and gardens, and learn about architecture, history and preservation.

Pet all the pups at dog costume contests

You have your pick of pooch parties!

This month's Oktoberfests are mostly wrapped up, but some celebrations for the pups still are in store, including an annual event with a furry friend costume contest to benefit local animal rescues at the Freshfields Village on Kiawah Island.

You'll get some scenic nature on your drive to the beach, though the red and orange leaves might be lacking. Once there, you can enjoy food and drink vendors, live music and lots of dressed-up dogs to pet. It's 1-5 p.m. Oct. 26 and completely free.

Another Fido fundraiser will be happening at Ms. Rose's Fine Food & Cocktails in West Ashley. Mimosas & Mutts, with live music, a dog costume contest, $1 mimosas, dogs for adoption, homemade dog treats and ax-throwing, will be going down 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 26. Proceeds will benefit Dorchester Paws.

The Charleston Parks Conservancy also will throw a free dog-friendly Halloween party in West Ashley, 5-7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Magnolia Park and Community Garden. It's called Barks and Bones, and there will be a dog costume contest, pet parade and Halloween treats from pet vendors.

The Joe is in on the four-legged action, 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 25, with a "Howl-O-Ween" costume contest for pups and their humans, in addition to a screening of "Monsters University," at the baseball stadium. There will be trick-or-treating, a bouncy house, arts and crafts, and adult beverages. It's $5 admission, or free to get in with a donated item to the Ronald McDonald House.

Towne Centre in Mount Pleasant is hosting a pet costume contest during the annual fall festival noon-3 p.m. Oct. 26. Pet registration is $10 and there will be live music, trick-or-treating and kids' activities.

Do the Time Warp at 'Rocky Horror Picture Show'

"I've tasted blood and I want more!"

"Rocky Horror Picture Show" is a cult classic, and several live-action performances accompanying film screenings are planned.

Jump to the left and step to the right with a performance 9 p.m.-midnight Oct. 26 at Frothy Beard for $10.

You'll shiver with antici ... pation at What If? Productions and Footlight Players rendition, with two shows at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Queen Street Playhouse for $15-$20.

And the Terrace Theater will toast Dr. Frank N. Furter with a non-performance screening at 9:21 p.m. Oct. 31 for $8, and live action shows at 11:30 p.m. Nov. 1-2 for $14. Survival Kits will be sold for $5, and a "virgin sacrifice" will take place before the show!