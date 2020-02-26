Here's how to hop into your Leap Day and beyond in Charleston

Launch into Leap Day events

This year is a Leap Year, and Saturday is Leap Day, and area venues will celebrate with special events.

Hop into the Leap Year at Commonhouse Aleworks in Park Circle (11 a.m.-10 p.m.), will feature “hoppy beers” (IPAs and pale ales) and guest taps from Fam’s Brewing Co. and Revelry Brewing. William Matheny will provide the musical entertainment. You can start the day off with Burpees & Brews at 10 a.m. ($15 includes class and first beer). 4831 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston; 843-471-1400, bit.ly/2v6Zom1

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and litle-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

Sticky Fingers in Mount Pleasant will host a Leap Day Pig Roast (noon-4 p.m.) on its deck and in its parking lot, featuring unlimited portions of roasted pork, sides, dessert, tea and soft drinks. Additional food and drink specials will be offered. The Bluestone Ramblers will provide the music, and attendees will have an opportunity to meet and greet new head pitmaster, Clint Cantwell. This is a dog-friendly event and a portion of the day’s proceeds will benefit Camp Happy Days. 341 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant; $10-$20; 843-856-7427, bit.ly/3a8yoB5

Bay Street Biergarten in downtown Charleston presents Leap Day Bier & Blades (2-10 p.m.), featuring a Cash Axe Throwing Tournament with Blade and Bull Axe Throwing. There will be open throw from 2 to 4 p.m. and the tournament will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Reservations required at bladeandbull.com to reserve a spot ($15), but there’s no fee to observe and enjoy the celebration. 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston; 843-266-BIER, bit.ly/2v71FO5

Container Bar in downtown Charleston will host its Leap Year Party and Beer Pong Tournament (2-10 p.m.), featuring a “massive” beer pong tourney ($10 per pair and includes a free pitcher of beer), with proceeds to benefit Keep Charleston Beautiful. There will be a special Leap Year Cocktail and $1 Jello-O shots. Rog Pizzeria will be on site, and Egal Entertainment will provide the music. 2130 Mount Pleasant St., downtown Charleston; 843-793-1480, bit.ly/2TisYwP

Crafty Draught in Mount Pleasant will host Leap Year Karaoke Night (5-10 p.m.), led by First Wives Karaoke, and the Cachitas Mexican food truck will be on-site. Karaoke begins at 7 p.m. 1965 Riviera Drive, Suite 5, Mount Pleasant; 843-284-8590, bit.ly/2wMwGHr

CofC’s Women in Music and Entertainment (WME) will host the 1770 Records Leap Year Show at the Music Farm (6:30-11 p.m.), featuring performances from Daddy’s Beemer, Tennis Courts, AcaBelles and Sylloett. Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston; $12-$15; 843-577-6969, music-farm.com

Charleston Harbor Tours will host a Leap Year Blues & BBQ Cruise aboard the Charleston Princess (6:30 p.m. boarding, 7-9 p.m. cruise), featuring live blues music from Hitman, of Savannah, and a barbecue buffet from Swig & Swine (pork or chicken and all the sides). City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston; $52.95 general; $75 VIP; 843-722-1112, charlestonharbortours.com

Dudley’s on Ann in downtown Charleston will host its Leap Day 2020 event (8 p.m.-midnight), featuring drag shows, hosted by Brooke Collins, at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., music from DJ Matterhorn and candy from Leap Year William. Dudley’s motto for the evening: “Party your night away … because real life is for March.” Dudley’s on Ann, 42 Ann St., downtown Charleston; 843-577-6779, bit.ly/2T9PtUA

The Purple Buffalo in North Charleston will host Hindsight2020: Leap Year (9 p.m.-1:30 a.m.), Phase 4, presented by Powerhauz Productions, featuring music from DJ Eclypse, SOCAR, HTBX, Radioactive, Cheddar Bob and Domino — all DJs that will be at the next Lights in the Forest event. 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston; $10; 843-735-8843, facebook.com/thepurplebuffalo843

This ain’t my first rodeo

Taking advantage of the extra day provided by the leap year, the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour, with “the rankest bulls and toughest riders on planet Earth” will come buckin’ into the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, presented by Professional Bull Riders (the other PBR). “Rank” in this case is good, not nasty. If something smells absolutely horrific, I would say it’s “rank.” But here, “rankest” means very difficult to ride (although, there may be some “rank” smells if you’re too close to the ring). They have names like Crap Shoot, Strange Cargo, Spotted Demon, Bad Brad, Flight Risk, and even Foghorn Leghorn.

To be fair, this North Charleston Invitational, as named by PBR, is not actually a rodeo. “It is two hours of pyro, music and the most intense bull-riding action, filled with heart-pounding, bone-crushing action, and a star-studded lineup of the great riders and animal athletes.” In this man-vs.-beast showdown, all riders will attempt one bull each in the first round, and the top 10 finishers will continue to the championship round. The winner will earn an invite to compete on the PBR’s elite “Unleash the Beast” tour.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Feb. 29

WHERE: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive

PRICE: $15-$150+

MORE INFO: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Twisted Circus Cabaret

Prohibition may not be prohibiting much with its Freak Show Party on Thursday, featuring the sideshow troupe Twisted Circus from New York City. Step right up for a little bit of sword swallowing, knife throwing, glass walking and a bed of nails for good measure, with music from DJ C.Nile of Charleston. Local magician Edoardo Pignataro will perform and — there’s no way really to segue into it — there will be a dunk tank. Carnival-inspired concessions and cocktails will be available for purchase, and dressing up in your “weirdest carnival attire” is definitely encouraged.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27

WHERE: Prohibition, 547 King St., downtown Charleston

PRICE: $10 (includes one drink ticket)

MORE INFO: 843-793-2964, prohibitioncharleston.com

Teddy Bear Picnic

I’m not embarrassed to admit that I think the Teddy Bear Picnic at Hampton Park, scheduled for Sunday, has got to be one of the cutest things ever.

The Charleston Parks Conservancy returns with its 11th annual event, featuring musical entertainment from John Cusatis and the Watoto Ensemble from Meeting Street Academy, face painting, seed planting, cookie decorating and crafts. There also will be a scavenger hunt, Beary CrossFit Yoga with CrossFit Charleston, Kidding Around Yoga and storytime with Parker Bear, who is something of a mascot for the conservancy.

Upping the cuteness factor, there will be a tea party under the oak trees; the Teddy Bear ER with MUSC Children’s Health for the likes of lost eyes, ripped knees and loose stuffing; as well as teddy bear teeth checks with Coastal Kids Dentistry.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and a picnic lunch. Kickin’ Chicken and King of Pops will have items available for purchase.

WHEN: 1:30-4 p.m. March 1

WHERE: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston

PRICE: Free admission and activities

MORE INFO: 843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org