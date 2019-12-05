‘The Lion King’

“Nants ingonyama bagithi Baba, (Sithi uhm ingonyama) yeah, ingonyama” ... yes, those are the opening lyrics to “Circle of Life,” when Rafiki holds Simba up on Pride Rock, and I bet you're now singing it in your head. I am, at least. My true goal, though, is to have you singing “Hakuna Matata” for the rest of the day. It’s fun to say, admit it. What a wonderful phrase. It ain’t no passing craze. Hakuna Matata.

At long last, Broadway’s smash hit musical Disney's “The Lion King” has pounced its way into the Lowcountry with a two-week engagement at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. The production premiered in 1997 and has won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Costume Design and Best Choreography. The show’s director, costume designer and mask co-designer (talk about a trifecta!) Julie Taymor was the first woman to win a Tony for Direction of a Musical. The score, which won the 1999 Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, features songs from the 1994 animated film (i.e., “Hakuna Matata”), from Elton John, Tim Rice and Hans Zimmer, as well as several additional numbers.

And one last thing ... Hakuna Matata.

WHEN: Multiple showtimes daily, through Dec. 15 (no shows Dec. 9)

WHERE: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

PRICE: $25-$75; VIP options available

MORE INFO: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Wine Under the Oaks

Wine, food, champagne, wine, oysters, desserts, wine, live music and wine. Sounds like an outstanding afternoon to me! Wine Under the Oaks returns to the back lawn of Boone Hall Plantation on Sunday, a perfect start to the holiday season.

The wine samples will come from a variety of wine distributors and winery partners, and Santa Margherita will provide the bubbly. I’m honestly not trying to just say “wine” over and over, but there also will be wine and cooking demonstrations from some of our area’s best chefs. In addition to samples of “breads and spreads,” there will be complimentary oysters and desserts. Other gourmet food items will be available for purchase.

Entertainment will be provided by “Superstar Saxophonist” David Sanborn, who is a six-time Grammy Award winner and has released 24 albums since his first solo record in 1975, eight of which went gold and one went platinum. Sanborn has toured with Stevie Wonder and David Bowie, played with the Rolling Stones and collaborated with Paul Simon and James Taylor.

Another special feature will be a silent auction to benefit the Village Museum of McClellanville, which was opened in 1999 by Selden B. “Bud” Hill, whose ancestors were among the town’s original settlers in 1685. The museum covers the local history, beginning with the Seewee Indians, to the French Huguenots settling Jamestown, from rice planting on the Santee River plantations, to the official establishment of the town as a coastal resort. Auction items include concert tickets, a PGA package, spa packages, fishing charters and more.

Note: This event is for folks age 21 and older. No wee ones and no pets.

WHEN: 1-5 p.m. Dec. 8

WHERE: Boone Hall Plantation, 1235 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant

PRICE: $75

MORE INFO: 843-884-4371, boonehallplantation.com/special-events/wine-under-the-oaks

Lowcountry Hoedown

The seventh installment of the Lowcountry Hoedown, presented by Bottles Beverage Superstore, returns on Saturday, but this year the hoedown is gonna go down at the Waterfront Cruise Port Authority in downtown Charleston. This all-inclusive event, “a celebration of Southern fare and libations set to a fiddle,” will feature all-you-can-eat barbecue with the fixins, sampling from Southern distilleries (moonshine!) and craft breweries, and live music from Red Cedar Review and Solid Country Gold.

In addition to all the “bourbon, brews, BBQ and bluegrass,” there will be opportunities for skeet-shooting, axe-throwing and mechanical bull-riding, hopefully not all at the same time. Attendees are encouraged to dress in accordance with the event’s theme — boots, denim, flannel, vests and cowboy hats. Proceeds will benefit the Harbor Entrepreneur Center, a local nonprofit dedicated to growing entrepreneurship and scalable companies in the Charleston region.

WHEN: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 7

WHERE: Waterfront Cruise Port Authority, 186 Concord St., downtown Charleston

PRICE: $55-$65

MORE INFO: lowcountryhoedown.com

City Celebrations

It’s time for trees to get to lit and floats to get fit for procession, so here’s a list of some local township holiday celebrations this weekend.

Thursday:

Daniel Island will light its Christmas tree during the holiday night market. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 5; Daniel Island Square, 880 Island Park Drive; bit.ly/2KV0TZ7

The city of James Island will host its Christmas tree lighting. 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5; James Island Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road; 843-795-4141

Friday:

The McClellanville Jingle Jangle will feature a weekend carnival-style holiday event and the parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. 5-9 p.m. Dec. 6; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7; Pinckney St., Historic District of McClellanville; bit.ly/2D413ZJ

The Charleston Parks Conservancy will host the Light the Lake tree lighting and winter celebration at Colonial Lake. 5-7:30 p.m. Dec. 6; Colonial Lake, Ashley Ave. and Broad St., downtown Charleston; 843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org/event/light-the-lake

The city of Hanahan will host its Christmas Tree Lighting and Movie in the Park event. 6 p.m. Dec. 6; Hanahan Amphitheater, 3100 Mabeline Road; 843-266-0723, bit.ly/2sgiuEm

Moncks Corner will host its Christmas tree lighting. 6 p.m. Dec. 6; Moncks Corner Market Pavilion, 418 E. Main St.; 843-599-4708, monckscornersc.gov/celebrate-the-season

The mayor of North Charleston will light the Christmas tree. 6 p.m. Dec. 6; Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston; 843-554-5700, bit.ly/34jhWM9

Saturday:

The Hanahan Exchange Club will present the Christmas parade. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 7; Hanahan High School, 6015 Murray Drive; bit.ly/2rsAHOl

Isle of Palms will host its Holiday Street Festival and light the Christmas tree at 5:45 p.m. 2-7 p.m. Dec. 7; Front Beach, Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms; 843-886-8294, iop.net/holiday-street-festival

North Charleston will host its Christmas parade. 4-8 p.m. Dec. 7; Park Circle, North Charleston; 843-554-5700, bit.ly/34jhWM9

Moncks Corner will host its Christmas parade. 6 p.m. Dec. 7; Main St., Moncks Corner; 843-599-4708, monckscornersc.gov/celebrate-the-season

Sunday:

Summerville will host its Christmas parade. 2 p.m. Dec. 8; Downtown Summerville; 843-821-7260, bit.ly/35teazG

Mount Pleasant will present its Christmas Light Parade and fireworks show. 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 8; W. Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant; 843-884-8517, bit.ly/37FbpNY