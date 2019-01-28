That time of year has come again. It's almost Super Bowl Sunday, and we have some ideas on where to watch the big game out and about around the Charleston area.
Viewing Party
What: All six televisions will be dedicated to the Super Bowl, with happy hour prices all day and brunch until 5 p.m. After 5 p.m., there will be a special bar snack menu, featuring boiled peanuts, nachos and wings.
Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: edmundsoast.com/brewing-co
Pre-game Tailgate
What: A pre-game tailgate party with all-you-can-eat oysters, burgers and hotdogs. The tailgate will also feature ax-throwing sponsored by Blade & Bull, beer specials, a live DJ and kids’ activities.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Feb. 3
Where: Southern Roots Smokehouse, 2544 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-212-5785, facebook.com/southernrootssmokehouse
Oyster Roast
What: All-you-can-eat oysters, live music and drink specials by Palmetto Brewing and Firefly Distillery before the big game.
When: 1-4 p.m. Feb. 3
Where: Pearlz Little Oyster Bar, 9 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: $19
More Info: 843-573-2277, pearlzoysterbar.com
Rusty Bull Sunday
What: Celebrate Super Bowl Sunday with drink specials to cheer on the Patriots or the Rams. Keep your crowler filled all day for $10.
When: 1-9 p.m. Feb. 3
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 West Montague Ave., Suite 110, North Charleston
More Info: 843-225-8600, rustybullbrewing.com
Super Bowl Jam
What: Pre-game blues music from Juke Joint Johnny and more, followed by the game, presented by the Lowcountry Blues Club.
When: 2 p.m. Feb. 3
Where: Smokey’s Place, 1213 Remount Road, Suite F, North Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/LowcountryBluesClub
Chili Cook-off
What: A pre-game chili cook-off tasted by three judges for a $100 cash prize. The event will also feature a raffle for a stand-up cooler.
When: 3-5 p.m. Feb. 3
Where: O’Brion’s Pub & Grill, 520 Folly Road, James Island
More Info: 843-795-0309, obrionspub.com
Bar Farfalle
What: Le Farfalle will roll out a 12-foot screen and curate a menu of bar snacks for one night only in honor of Super Bowl LIII.
When: 5 p.m. Feb. 3
Where: Le Farfalle, 15 Beaufain St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-212-0920, lefarfallecharleston.com
Alley Super Bowl
What: Football celebration and broadcast featuring drink specials, half-priced nachos and tots and a chance to win cash and prizes with Super Bowl Squares.
When: 5:30-10:30 p.m. Feb. 3
Where: The Alley, 131 Columbus St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-818-4080, bowlthealley.com
Mellow Bowl
What: All-inclusive access to cocktails, beer, a food buffet, ice luge, photo booth and a halftime dance party.
When: 5:30-10:30 p.m. Feb. 3
Where: Mellow Mushroom, 19 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-747-4992, mellowmushroom.com
Follywood Cookout
What: Planet Follywood will smoke the meats (pulled pork, sausage and more) and attendees are encouraged to bring side dishes.
When: 6-11 p.m. Feb. 3
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: facebook.com/planetfollywood
Tin Roof Party
What: Tin Roof will host a Super Bowl evening with free wings, karaoke, drink specials and the game broadcasted on the big screen.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 3
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-571-0775, charlestontinroof.com
Frothy Beard Sunday
What: A night of football with specials on pizza and drinks and a chance to play The Frothy Squares featuring cash prizes.
When: 6-11 p.m. Feb. 3
Where: Frothy Beard Brewing Co., 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-872-1075, frothybeard.com
Super Bowl Potluck
What: Cutty’s will host its second annual Super Bowl potluck. Guests are encouraged to bring their favorite mom-worthy snack dish to share.
When: 6 p.m.-midnight Feb. 3
Where: Cutty’s Elliotborough Establishment, 227 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-853-8032, facebook.com/cuttyselliotborough
North Park Party
What: North Park Grill will feature wings, beer and shot specials, prize giveaways, a raffle and more.
When: 6-11 p.m. Feb. 3
Where: North Park Grill, 8780 Rivers Ave., Suite 126, North Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/NorthParkGrill
LG’s by the Creek
What: Viewing party with wings and pizza specials.
When: 6:30-10 p.m. Feb. 3
Where: LG’s by the Creek, 1005 Tanner Ford Blvd., Suite 105, Hanahan
More Info: facebook.com/LgsByTheCreek