Reggae Jerk & Wine Festival
“Stir it up, little darlin’, stir it up.” Yes, that’s what Caribbean Rootz is going to do when it brings the fifth annual S.C. Reggae Jerk and Wine Festival to Magnolia Plantation and Gardens on Sunday. Spice up your weekend with some Jamaican jerk chicken and pork, oxtail, curry goat and more, paired with wine and a little reggae music. In addition to jerk food vendors, there will be a “Best Jerk Chef” competition (a compliment in this case), a jerk demonstration and a pepper-eating contest. There also will be wine tastings and demos, and guests will receive a commemorative glass especially for the occasion.
No Caribbean festival is complete without reggae music: Local Lance Starr and his band and MC Wayne Hall’s soca tribute will open the afternoon; Phorein, formerly known as Melo Yellow (Montego Bay, Jamaica), will be performing in South Carolina for the first time; and local favorites The Dubplates and the Sounds of Sand steel band will take to the stage later in the afternoon.
Attendees will be able to play dominoes and ludo games as well as browse through the arts and crafts marketplace. The ticket price includes access to the plantation’s gardens, first opened to the public in 1870. Specific tours can be purchased separately.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit Healthy Lifestyle Network, which aids children and adults in the Charleston area as well as fights childhood sexual abuse in Port Antonio, Jamaica. Donations of school supplies, soccer balls, shin guards, crafts and cotton fabrics will be accepted.
WHEN: Noon-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26
WHERE: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
PRICE: $40 general; $25 designated drivers and ages 13-20 years; free for ages 12 years and younger
MORE INFO: screggaejerkfestival.com
‘Booze & Books’
“Cocktail Bandits” has got to be the coolest two words put together. It’s like if Bonnie and Clyde drank a lot ... oh, wait — she did, he didn’t, allegedly. Either way, the Holy City should be proud of a local duo that likes to shake things up a bit. The Cocktail Bandits are Taneka Reaves and Johnny Caldwell, hospitality bloggers-turned-authors, with their debut book, “Holy Spirits! Charleston Culture Through Cocktails.” Their mission is a cocktail revolution from “a unique, urban perspective.”
The dynamic pair will host a signing of their adult beverage guide, along with publisher Evening Post Books, at Itinerant Literate Bookstop’s inaugural “Booze and Books” event at its new brick-and-mortar locale in Park Circle on Tuesday. This special event, the first in a recurring series of pairing “literature and libations,” will feature a meet-and-greet with the ladies and will include entertaining tips, bar essentials and 51 original recipes that may put a little flush to your face. My favorite quote from their website: “If we are having too much fun without you, contact us to curate your custom beverage experience.” Talk about “liquid assets,” indeed.
WHEN: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28
WHERE: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave. N., North Charleston
PRICE: Free admission
MORE INFO: 843-225-6569, bit.ly/2LcAJhP
Back-to-School Movie Event
Assuming you’ve purchased the notebooks, the No. 2 pencils, Trapper Keepers (aging myself?) and new shoes for school, Carnes Crossroads wants you to exhale and relax a bit with Friday's “Movie on the Village Green,” a screening of “Wonder,” starring Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay as their son.
It’s a free back-to-school-themed event, with lawn games like corn hole and Frisbee, and food from Dave 'N' Dubs Hot Dog Cart, The Immortal Lobster, Trolly Dolly Treats and more. It’s also a fundraiser for Lowcountry Food Bank’s BackPack Buddies program. $5 donations are requested.
According to organizers, they picked the movie “Wonder” because they feel it offers “a positive message for kids as they head back to school and also (touches) on anti-bullying.” Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs for comfort.
WHEN: 7-10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24
WHERE: Carnes Crossroads Village Green, 1st Ave. and Wodin Place, Summerville
PRICE: Free admission
MORE INFO: 843-761-8600, bit.ly/2w17aeh
Colt Ford
Colt Ford is a country music and hip-hop mash-up artist (also a former golf professional), currently touring to support his sixth album, “Love Hope Faith,” asserting that it’s the “ultimate populist country record, featuring a little something for everyone.” With guest artists Brad Paisley, Toby Keith (also a golfing buddy), Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, Tyler Farr and Javier Colon (inaugural winner of “The Voice”), who can argue, really? Ford is described as a “groundbreaking hybrid of country, blues, rock and rap rhythms,” getting his start at mud trucker events and working his way up to large arenas. The Georgia native will return to the HonkyTonk Saloon in Ladson on Thursday, with guest artists Brendan Roberts out of Nashville and local band Mason Jar Muzik.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23
WHERE: HonkyTonk Saloon, 192 College Park Road, Ladson
PRICE: $22.50-$27.50
MORE INFO: 843-569-6000, honkytonksaloon.com
Fall Home Show
For those looking to spruce things up or revamp an entire section of your house before the holidays, Charleston Home + Design will present its 13th annual Charleston Fall Home Show at the Gaillard Center this weekend. More than 100 of Charleston’s top contractors, architects and craftsmen will be on site with information, products and demos, and there will be guest speakers with topics ranging from Southern interior design styles to mastering a BBQ pit. Prizes and giveaways are part of the fun, and Friday night will feature a special All That Jazz Home Show Party with an exclusive preview/VIP vibe and food, beverages and live music.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday showroom; 6-9 p.m. Friday home show party; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday showroom; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday showroom
WHERE: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
PRICE: Friday: free showroom; $15-$20 home show party; Saturday and Sunday: $7 showroom; $2 after 2 p.m.; $5 parking
MORE INFO: 843-577-7652, charlestonhomeanddesignshow.com