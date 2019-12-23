This year, we created some guides to help residents and tourists alike navigate Charleston.

From our 2019 bucket list (how many did you check off?) to our neighborhood guides outlining what to do in different parts of town, here's some of our most usable and reusable content of the year.

Don't forget to keep these bookmarked for future reference!

Charleston bucket list: Check off these 50 must-do local activities in 2019

20 kid-friendly bars and breweries in the Lowcountry

Getting around Charleston: Sometimes it takes some creativity

Here are some of the best Charleston happy hour deals for each day of the week

15 of Charleston’s best everyday happy hour deals

Charleston’s entertainment scene wouldn’t be the same without these 12 music venues

Neighborhood guide: What to do in Avondale in West Ashley

Neighborhood Guide: What to do in North Charleston’s Park Circle

Neighborhood guide: What to do in historic downtown Summerville

Your neighborhood guide to Mount Pleasant’s historic Old Village

Your summer road trip guide to Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand

Get out of SC, but not too far, with our summer road trip guide to Savannah

Taking a summer road trip from Charleston? Head to nearby Beaufort

Your summer guide to Edisto Beach, from the tree boneyard to 1948′s Whaley’s

Explore famously funky Folly Beach with our Charleston beach guide

Charleston beach guide: Let the summer begin at Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms

Why you should attend the Charleston Art Walk, even if you’re broke

Murder mystery theaters in Charleston will bring out your inner Nancy Drew

Drink beer and learn about Charleston ghosts on these tours, perfect for October