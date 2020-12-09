Head2Head Trivia: This week, we're marking International Mountain Day

Dec. 11 is International Mountain Day! The observance was made official by the United Nations in 2003 as a day to consider the importance of mountains in human life. We don’t have mountains to appreciate here in the Lowcountry, but we can test your knowledge of them! As such, this week’s quiz is all about mountains. In our Head2Head matchup, longstanding champ Bryan Dillon is up against Charleston City Paper's Music and Arts Editor Heath Ellison.

What nationally distributed brand of soda got its name from a Southern slang term for moonshine? The not-so-subtly named Mount Doom, located in the realm of Mordor, is the destination for the heroes of what trilogy of fantasy books? Interestingly, the world’s tallest mountain does not have the world’s highest peak. Mauna Kea in Hawaii is 10,211 meters tall, but most of it sits underwater. It does not pose a threat anymore, but along with being a colossal mountain, Mauna Kea is also a what? Chimborazo, Parinacota, Sajama and Aconcagua are all individual mountains within what large South American mountain range? What Egyptian mountain plays a sacred role in Judaism and Christianity as the site at which Moses received the Ten Commandments? It has been given two different names depending on what religious text you read, and we will accept either one. The Mountaineers are the college athletics nickname for both West Virginia University and what college located in Boone, North Carolina? The rock band known as Mountain is best known for what 1970 hit song that prominently features a cowbell and has the name of a U.S. state in its title? Eight of the ten tallest mountains on Earth are located in what country? Though four of these mountains also cross over into China and one into India. The folk song “She’ll Be Coming ‘Round the Mountain” is derived from an African-American Christian spiritual called “When the Chariot Comes," which originated in the 19th century. That song is believed to have been used as a coded song about what? The highest mountain peak in North America is located in Alaska. The mountain used to be known as Mount McKinley, after President William McKinley, but in 2015 its official name was changed back to the name that the Koyukon Athabascans of the region have used for the mountain for centuries. What is that name?

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

Bryan’s Responses

Mountain Dew. “The Lord of the Rings”. A volcano. The Andes. Mount Sinai. NC State. “Mississippi Queen”. Nepal. The Underground Railroad. Denali.

Heath’s Responses

Mountain Dew. “The Lord of the Rings”. Volcano. The Andes. Mount Sinai. UNC. “Mississippi Queen”. Nepal. Emancipation. Pass.

Correct Responses

Mountain Dew. “The Lord of the Rings”. Volcano. The Andes. Mount Sinai/Horeb. Appalachian State. “Mississippi Queen”. Nepal. The Underground Railroad. Denali.

Conclusions

Heath put up a stellar performance, but Bryan remains unmatched after delivering a whopping nine correct answers. We'll see if Bryan can continue his dominance in next week's Head2Head Trivia.