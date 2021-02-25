Head2Head Trivia: This quiz is out of this world

On the night of Feb. 24, 1942, the citizenry was shocked to hear the air raid sirens going off and attackers in the skies overhead: The “Battle for Los Angeles” was on. However, with all the munitions discharged into the sky that evening, nothing seems to have actually been hit.

Despite the certainty that every person felt that they were attacked in the dead of night, no evidence was around to prove the assault. From that seed sprouted a belief that there was an attacker, but one with defenses beyond anything on Earth.

During this quiz our returning challenger, Charleston County public librarian Sarah Fretz is facing off against another local librarian, Jennifer McCafferty. They may know their way around the printed fact but can they decipher the truth about visitors from beyond the stars?

Questions

1. Five years after the infamous Battle of Los Angeles, this New Mexico town became the No. 1 locale for UFOs after it was reported that aliens were picked up there and transported to Area 51.

2. What was the name of the book about an alien encounter that Orson Welles adapted for radio so well that, according to legend, he scared the East Coast of the U.S. into thinking an attack was underway?

3. In Hopkinsville, Ky., a family allegedly had a terrifying late-night fight with extraterrestrials which lasted until dawn. Those who remain skeptical about the encounter think the farmers encountered what nocturnal raptor?

4. While serving as governor of Georgia, this former U.S. president claimed to have witnessed a UFO in the skies over Leary in 1969.

5. Multiple encounters with alien craft were reported in Rendlesham Forest in the early 1980s, making the incident one of the most famous international encounters. In what country is the forest located?

6. A private pilot named Kenneth Arnold was flying near Mount Rainier when he saw nine shiny objects rocket by at super speed. What popular term for UFOs was coined in response to his sighting?

7. This Arizona town was rocked in March 1997 by mass sightings of lights flying through the sky, most famously in a “V” shape.

8. In 1987, author Whitley Strieber wrote of his purported close encounters with aliens. This book was later successfully adapted into a film with Christopher Walken starring as the author and codified the idea of “the Greys.” What was the book called?

9. Formed in the mid-1990s, this rock band shares its name with the term for ghostly UFOs seen by pilots during World War II over the skies of the Pacific and European theaters.

10. What color are the fireballs that have been seen rocketing through the airspace of military bases since the 1950s?

Correct answers

1. Roswell.

2. "War of the Worlds."

3. Owl.

4. Jimmy Carter.

5. England.

6. Flying saucer.

7. Phoenix.

8. "Communion."

9. Foo Fighters.

10. Green.

Sarah’s Answers

1. Roswell.

2. "War of the Worlds."

3. Owl.

4. Jimmy Carter.

5. England.

6. Flying saucer.

7. Phoenix.

8. "Fire in the Sky."

9. Foo Fighters.

10. Blue.

Jennifer’s Answers

1. Roswell.

2. "War of the Worlds."

3. Owl.

4. George H.W. Bush.

5. England.

6. Flying saucer.

7. Phoenix.

8. "Close Encounters of the Third Kind."

9. Unidentified Flying Objects.

10. Green.

With a score of 8 to 7, it looks like the truth was out there for our returning player. Stay tuned next week for another thrilling match up of Head2Head Trivia!