Rev up your engines for this week's quiz on famous movie cars

Drive-in movies have made a comeback in the age of social distancing. Outside of drive-ins, cars have always played a major role in film and television. They are the vessels in which we witness amazing journeys, thrilling chases and comical mishaps. So for this week’s trivia, we have a quiz all about famous cars in movies and TV. In our Head2Head matchup, longstanding champ John Bryan will face music blogger Meggie Hulsey.
Questions
1. What type of car was used as the time machine in the “Back to the Future” franchise?
2. Ian Fleming, best known for creating the character James Bond, delved into children’s fiction with what 1964 novel about a magical car?
3. What was the name of the artificially intelligent, crime fighting car that was “driven” by David Hasselhoff on the 1980’s TV series “Knight Rider”?
4. What famous fictional car made its debut in a 1969 live-action Disney movie? In the movie the car is given its now world famous name by Buddy Hackett’s character, who names it after his middleweight boxer uncle whose nose began to look more and more like a Volkswagen Beetle over the course of his fighting career.
5. What specific style of car served as a song title for Bruce Springsteen and Natalie Cole, an album title for John Prine and a movie title for Clint Eastwood and Bernadette Peters?
6. A 1958 Plymouth Fury served as what possessed, killer car in a 1983 movie that was adapted from a Stephen King novel?
7. One of the most famous TV cars of all time is the orange Dodge Charger known as The General Lee from “The Dukes of Hazzard.” What country singer performed a song for “The Dukes of Hazzard” TV soundtrack that was sung from the perspective of the car?
8. What character from the 1960’s racing cartoon “Wacky Races” drove a vehicle known as The Compact Pussycat and was referred to as “The Glamour Gal of the Gas Pedal”?
9. In what animated 1960’s TV show will you see a high tech car called The Mach 5?
10. According to the song, what car could be “systematic, hydromatic and ultramatic” with some new additions like “fuel injection cut-offs and chrome plated rods” as well as “some purple pitched tail lights and 30-inch fins”?
Correct answers
1. DMC DeLorean.
2. “Chitty-Chitty-Bang-Bang: The Magical Car.”
3. KITT.
4. Herbie.
5. “Pink Cadillac.”
6. Christine.
7. Johnny Cash.
8. Penelope Pitstop.
9. “Speed Racer.”
10. Greased Lightning.
John’s responses
1. The DeLorean.
2. “Chitty-Chitty-Bang-Bang.”
3. KITT.
4. Herbie.
5. “Pink Cadillac.”
6. Christine.
7. Waylon Jennings.
8. Penelope Grand Prix.
9. “Speed Racer.”
10. Greased Lightning.
Meggie’s responses
1. McLaren.
2. “Herbie the Lovebug.”
3. KITT.
4. “Chitty-Chitty-Bang-Bang.”
5. Black Cadillac.
6. Christine.
7. Johnny Cash.
8. Josie.
9. Pass.
10. “Mustang Sally.”
Conclusion
John floored it this week and came in first yet again with an impressive 8 correct answers! That gives him an astounding 12-week run of Head2Head Trivia dominance. He will be back again for next week's quiz.