Head2Head Trivia: Movies, TV and more on Netflix

Streaming services have become watering holes for satiating our entertainment needs in the last few weeks. As discussed in this week’s Charleston Scene, there is perhaps no company more synonymous with streaming movies and TV than Netflix. Not only do they provide timeless classics and hit cable TV shows, Netflix is also a purveyor of fantastic original content, having won numerous awards at both the Emmys and Academy Awards in recent years. For your quizzing pleasure, this week’s trivia is all about Netflix original films and shows. In our Head2Head matchup, returning winner John Bryan will face elementary/middle school teacher Maddy Leonard.
Questions
1. One of the first truly successful Netflix original programs was what dark comedy/drama that premiered in 2013 and starred Taylor Schilling as Piper Chapman, a fictionalized version of Piper Kerman, who wrote the memoir that the show is based on?
2. One of many pre-existing properties that Netflix has adapted is the young adult book franchise “A Series of Unfortunate Events” written by Daniel Handler, who is better known by what pen name?
3. The Netflix documentary/concert film “Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce” is centered around Beyonce’s titanic 2018 performance at what major American music festival?
4. Both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman portray Queen Elizabeth II at different points in her life on what Emmy Award-winning historical drama?
5. “Dolemite Is My Name” is a Netflix original movie that was released in 2019 and tells the true story of Rudy Ray Moore, a filmmaker who developed a character named Dolemite who became a staple of the blaxploitation film genre. What comedian returned from a brief acting hiatus to portray Moore?
6. Martin Scorsese’s 2019 crime epic “The Irishman” tells the story of mafia hitman Frank Sheeran, who worked with what crime-affiliated labor union leader who vanished in 1975 and is played by Al Pacino in the film?
7. Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member and writer Tim Robinson got his own Netflix sketch show in 2019 with some help from The Lonely Island. It is a bizarre show that includes sketches about a “Baby of the Year” competition, Ebeneezer Scrooge fighting skeletons and a proposed car design that’s too small and smells bad. What is the name of the show?
8. “Grace and Frankie” is an original Netflix comedy that stars what two veteran actresses in the title roles?
9. “GLOW” is a Netflix sports television show that tells the story of a fictionalized version of the real life syndicated women’s professional wrestling circuit that is also known by the abbreviation GLOW. What does G.L.O.W. stand for?
10. The television drama “Ozark” is about a man played by Jason Bateman who moves his family to the Ozark Mountain region where he begins to launder money for a drug cartel. Name three of the four states that the Ozarks are part of.
Correct answers
1. “Orange Is the New Black.”
2. Lemony Snicket.
3. Coachella.
4. “The Crown.”
5. Eddie Murphy.
6. Jimmy Hoffa.
7. “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.”
8. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.
9. Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.
10. Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas.
John’s responses
1. “Orange Is the New Black.”
2. Lemony Snicket.
3. Coachella.
4. “The Crown.”
5. Eddie Murphy.
6. Jimmy Hoffa.
7. “I Think You Should Leave.”
8. Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda.
9. Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.
10. Missouri, Arkansas and Kansas.
Maddy’s responses
1. “Orange Is the New Black.”
2. Lemony Snicket.
3. Coachella.
4. “The Crown.”
5. Eddie Murphy.
6. Jimmy Hoffa.
7. “I Think You Should Leave.”
8. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.
9. Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.
10. Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Conclusion
Today will live on in Head2Head Trivia history, not only do we have the very rare 10 out of 10, we have two of them! In an unprecedented outcome John and Maddy have tied with perfect scores. They will both be back for the highly anticipated rematch in next week's quiz.