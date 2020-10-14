Head2Head Trivia: It's Global Handwashing Day, so week our match-up is all about soap

Today is Global Handwashing Day, which feels particularly appropriate this year. In observance of this day dedicated to cleanliness and hygiene, this week’s trivia is going to be all about soap.

In our Head2Head matchup, returning winner Jen Hamrick is going for a full month of Head2Head Trivia dominance, this week against retired engineer Tom Stickler.

Questions

1. Sodium hydroxide and potassium hydroxide are the main ingredients in many forms of soapmaking, but rather than refer to those ionic compounds by their full names we tend to use what three letter word to describe this key component of soap?

2. Soap factors prominently into what novel by Chuck Palahniuk that was adapted into a 1999 movie starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton that even featured the tagline “Mischief. Mayhem. Soap.”?

3. Soapstone has been used for statues, decorations and tools throughout human history. One of the most famous soapstone structures in the world is the “Christ the Redeemer” statue, which is a cultural icon of what city?

4. Captain “Soap” MacTavish is one of the central protagonists of the global phenomenon “Modern Warfare” sub-series of video games, which are a part of what larger gaming franchise?

5. “Standing on a soapbox” is both a metaphorical and physical means of public speaking and expression of one’s beliefs without an official platform. The most historic gathering place for soapbox speeches is Speakers’ Corner, which is located in the northeast corner of what famous London park?

6. What soap and bath product brand had the famous 1970’s advertising slogan “______ take me away!”?

7. Countless A-list actors have gotten their start on soap operas, though not everyone who kicked off a successful career on a soap went into acting. A surprising name who played a recurring role on the long-running show “As the World Turns” was Lauryn Hill, who is better known as a singer and rapper who rose to fame as a member of what hip-hop trio?

8. Soap operas are notorious for having incredibly long lifespans for TV shows, in fact four of the five longest running TV programs in the world are soaps. Premiering on ABC in 1963, what is the longest running soap opera that is still in production?

9. On April 12, 2008, the Charleston RiverDogs had one of their most memorable giveaways, when fans received a “soap pope on a rope” to commemorate the then-pope’s visit to the United States. Who was the acting pope when the RiverDogs held that promotion?

10. In the film “A Christmas Story," the protagonist Ralphie notoriously has his mouth washed out with soap after he swears. What brand of soap does his mother use, which Ralphie laments is the worst tasting of all soap brands?

Correct Responses

1. Lye.

2. “Fight Club”.

3. Rio de Janeiro.

4. “Call of Duty”.

5. Hyde Park.

6. Calgon.

7. Fugees.

8. “General Hospital”.

9. Pope Benedict XVI.

10. Lifebuoy.

Jen’s Responses

1. Lye.

2. “Fight Club”.

3. Rio.

4. “Call of Duty”.

5. Hyde Park.

6. Calgon.

7. Fugees.

8. “General Hospital”.

9. John Paul II.

10. Ajax.

Tom’s Responses

1. Lye.

2. Pass.

3. Rio de Janeiro.

4. “World of Warcraft”.

5. Hyde Park.

6. Lifebuoy.

7. Fugees.

8. “The Young and The Restless”.

9. Benedict XVI.

10. Lifebuoy.

Conclusion

Jen has done it! A full month of Head2Head Trivia victories, this time with an impressive 8 to 6 win. She will be back again for next week's Head2Head Trivia.