Head2Head Trivia: Celebrate Valentine's Day with some of history's most famous couples

It’s the week of Valentine’s Day, and love is in the air. In honor of this celebration of romance, this week’s quiz centers on famous couples from throughout history.

Across all walks of life, the one unifying force that we all share is a desire to be with someone who makes us feel special. During this quiz, facing our returning challenger, construction superintendent Charlie Polovoy, is Charleston County public librarian Sarah Fretz.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

Questions

1. Though many may have blamed her, infamously, for the dissolution of her lover’s band, John Lennon certainly bore no ill will toward this woman.

2. The face that launched a thousand ships, this princess caught the eye of Paris and set in motion what would be known as the Trojan War.

3. After meeting his contemporary, June Carter, this Country music legend knew that he’d “Walk the Line” for his one true love.

4. Despite the fact that they only actually met a few times in their lives, this poet loved his dear Beatrice. Enough that in his own poetry, she’d be his guide through Heaven.

5. She may have come to Diego Riviera because she sought his knowledge and opinion in the field of artistry but this artist, famous for her self-portraiture, knew she had found someone she could spend the last 25 years of her life with.

6. Seen as an example that all their subjects could aspire to, after bringing back some sense of respectability to the throne, Prince Albert loved his wife with all his heart; though it was her name that came to define the era.

7. Decades before Meghan met Harry, this Hollywood actress left cinema behind when she met Prince Rainier of Monaco, becoming princess in 1956.

8. Isn’t it nice to have a passion that you can share with your significant other? Pierre and his wife came to redefine what the world knew about the field of radioactivity, but what was her name?

9. Even though she continued to be an icon after her husband’s passing, Jackie O. first came to public attention for being the elegant first lady to which president?

10. Setting imaginations alight in the heart of the Great Depression, and indeed becoming the defining example of the “outlaw couple,” Bonnie Parker died side by side with her partner named?

Correct answers

1. Yoko Ono.

2. Helen of Troy.

3. Johnny Cash.

4. Dante Alighieri.

5. Frieda Kahlo.

6. Queen Victoria.

7. Grace Kelly.

8. Marie Curie.

9. John F Kennedy.

10. Clyde Barrow.

Charlie’s Answers

1. Yoko Ono.

2. Cleopatra.

3. Johnny Cash.

4. Edgar Allen Poe.

5. Leonor Fini.

6. Queen Victoria.

7. Beatrice.

8. Marie Curie.

9. John F Kennedy.

10. Clyde Barrow.

Sarah’s Answers

1. Yoko Ono.

2. Helen of Troy.

3. Johnny Cash.

4. John Milton.

5. Frieda Kahlo.

6. Queen Victoria.

7. Grace Kelly.

8. Marie Curie.

9. John F. Kennedy.

10. Clyde Barrow.

With a score of 6 to 9, it seems the honeymoon’s over for our returning player. Sarah will join us again next week for another round of Head2Head Trivia.