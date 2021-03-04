Head2Head Trivia: An 'incomplete' quiz

Editor's note: Sometimes going head to head can produce, well, a headache. So the Head2Head Challenge is taking a break, but here are this week's questions for you to ponder. Good luck!

This week’s quiz is dedicated to the month that just passed. When you think of the measurement “one month,” one traditionally imagines a set of 30 days. Despite this notion, one month was destined to be shortened compared to the others. Poor February was left in an incomplete spot, forever without a complete set of days.

In honor of this incomplete month, here’s some trivia about other famously incomplete things.

Questions

1. Although he was most famous for his Christmas tale, which English author’s incomplete final book was the thriller “The Mystery of Edwin Drood?”

Robert Louis Stevenson. Charles Dickens. F. Scott Fitzgerald. John Steinbeck.

2. In 1966, word had spread that a follow-up to the critically acclaimed “Pet Sounds,” an avant-garde piece called “Smile,” was in the works. Forty-five years later, the album made its way to audiences. Which band was behind this album?

The Everly Brothers. The Monkees. Jan and Dean. The Beach Boys.

3. This author had been planning a whopping 10 parts to his “Millennium Trilogy,” starting with “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.” Unfortunately, he died of a heart attack in 2004, with only three parts written.

Stieg Larsson. Jussi Adler-Olsen. Anthony Burgess. Jo Nesbo.

4. This composer's “Requiem” is a standard of classical music and has been performed by many artists over the years. However, the original composer’s wife had to secretly have it completed after her husband died mid-composition. Who was the original composer?

Ludwig van Beethoven. Johannes Brahms. Johann Sebastian Bach. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

5. "The Other Side of the Wind," which was in the works for 20 years, was meant to be the crowning jewel of this auteur director’s career when he passed away in 1985.

Sidney Lumet. Orson Welles. Jean Cocteau. Alfred Hitchcock.

6. Over the course of 20 years, three attempts were made to write the story “The Mysterious Stranger.” Who was the author of this story, who couldn’t seem to find a version of this tale that he liked?

Mark Twain. George Bernard Shaw. Jack London. Jonathan Swift.

7. Which martial arts master put his movie “Game of Death” on hold in order to film “Enter the Dragon,” only to tragically die because of an on-set accident?

Toshiro Mifune. Ip Man. Sammo Hung. Bruce Lee.

Answers