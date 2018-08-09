The month of August can seem a little blah. People are already looking ahead to fall and the start of school. Plus, there are no major holidays to give August a little pizzazz. If you like history, however, so much happened during the month of August, and this week’s Head2Head trivia focuses only on the corresponding week in history. The current trivia champion is Kevin Woods, and his opponent is Eric Schrader who is a biochemist.
Questions
1. On Aug. 9 of what year did Richard Nixon become the only U.S. president to resign?
2. Which U.S. president (D.O.B. Aug. 10, 1874) was the first to be born west of the Mississippi?
3. Which escaped slave spoke before an audience in the North for the first time on Aug. 11, 1841, securing a position as a full-time lecturer with the Massachusetts Antislavery Society?
4. What took place in Los Angeles between Aug. 11-16, 1965?
5. What is the name of the Native American uprising against white settlers that ended on Aug. 12, 1676?
6. Which performer was born on Aug. 13, 1860, and was a member of Buffalo Bill’s “Wild West Show” for 17 years?
7. Which British film director was born on Aug. 13, 1899, and directed “Suspicion,” “Notorious” and “The 39 Steps” among others?
8. Which country surrendered to Allied forces on Aug. 14, 1945?
9. Which three-day concert began on Aug. 15, 1969, and became a symbol of the counter-culture movement of the '60s?
10. Who was born on Aug. 15, 1769, and died in exile on the island of St. Helena?
Kevin's answers
1. Mid-'70s like 1975?
2. Woodrow Wilson.
3. Frederick Douglass.
4. The riots in Watts.
5. Thirty Years War.
6. Annie Oakley.
7. Hitchcock.
8. Japan.
9. Woodstock.
10. Napoleon.
Eric's answers
1. 1974.
2. Coolidge.
3. Sojourner Truth.
4. Watts riots.
5. King Philip’s War.
6. Wild Bill Hickok.
7. Alfred Hitchcock.
8. Japan.
9. The Woodstock Festival.
10. Napoleon Bonaparte.
Conclusion
We have a tie between our two contestants, which means both will return next week to participate in a tie-breaker to determine who will become the Head2Head champion.
Test your own knowledge and take the quiz online, www.charlestonscene.com/trivia.
This week's correct answers
1. 1974.
2. Herbert Hoover.
3. Frederick Douglass.
4. Watts Riots.
5. King Philip’s War.
6. Annie Oakley.
7. Alfred Hitchcock.
8. Japan.
9. Woodstock.
10. Napoleon.
Last week's correct answers
Here are the correct answers from last week's edition of Head2Head trivia, which tested our participants' knowledge of summer music hits.
1. Seals and Croft
2. Bryan Adams
3. Danny and Sandy
4. Summertime
5. Don Henley
6. The Drifters
7. Cruel Summer
8. Justin Timberlake
9. The Beach Boys
10. LFO