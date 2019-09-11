We have talked a lot about mediums in this week’s issue, but what about the folks on the other side of a seance?
Throughout history, humans have been both fascinated and afraid of the concept of spirits, phantoms, specters and haunts. For this week’s quiz, we’re talking all about ghosts. Abram Stewart is going for the Head2Head Trivia record for consecutive appearances this week, and art gallery director Annie Vangilder is the one who stands in his way.
Questions
1. What Mexican holiday is known for its elaborate altars, food and calaveras (short poems) that are centered around the concept of remembering, and sometimes attempting to be visited by, lost loved ones?
2. Seymour Reit and Joe Oriolo are known for creating what popular, kindhearted ghost character in the late 1930s?
3. In what movie did Haley Joel Osment say the famous line “I see dead people?”
4. Who wrote the short story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” which popularized the ghostly figure known as “The Headless Horseman?”
5. What is the name of the legendary 17th-century ghost ship whose crew is supposedly doomed to roam the sea forever, and whose name has been used in various media throughout the centuries such as in “Spongebob Squarepants” and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films?
6. What 1959 novel by Shirley Jackson is considered to be one of the best literary ghost stories of the 20th century, and served as the inspiration for a hit Netflix series in 2018?
7. The 1989 film “Field of Dreams” is an example of a movie that includes benevolent ghosts that serve a positive purpose. In that film, what actor is tasked with building a baseball field for the spirits of deceased players in the middle of his corn field?
8. What play by Noel Coward centers around a seance gone comically wrong when a writer accidentally summons the ghost of his temperamental deceased wife? This play was adapted into a 1945 film starring Rex Harrison.
9. What historic downtown Charleston building, which is still in use, is reported to have been the home of numerous ghosts including Nettie Dickerson and Junius Booth (father of John Wilkes Booth)?
10. Charleston is known for being one of the most haunted cities in America. In fact, many would say that it is the second most haunted. What is widely regarded to be the most haunted city in the United States?
Correct Responses
1. Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead).
2. Casper the Friendly Ghost.
3. “The Sixth Sense.”
4. Washington Irving.
5. “Flying Dutchman.”
6. “The Haunting of Hill House.”
7. Kevin Costner.
8. “Blithe Spirit.”
9. Dock Street Theater.
10. New Orleans.
Abram’s Responses
1. Day of the Dead.
2. Casper the Friendly Ghost.
3. “The Sixth Sense.”
4. Washington Irving.
5. “Flying Dutchman.”
6. “House on Haunting Hill.”
7. Kevin Costner.
8. “What’s Eating Virginia Woolf.”
9. Francis Marion Hotel.
10. New Orleans.
Annie’s Responses
1. Dia de los Muertos.
2. Casper.
3. “The Sixth Sense.”
4. J.K. Rowling.
5. Davey Jones.
6. “The Haunting of Hill House.”
7. Kevin Costner.
8. “Hamilton.”
9. The Old Exchange Building.
10. New Orleans.
Conclusion
With a slim 7-6 victory, Abram has broken the record for most consecutive weeks on Head2Head Trivia! He will look to extend his historic streak in next week's edition.