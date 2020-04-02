Head 2 Head Trivia: It's all about the Bills ... and Billies and Williams

Charleston certainly loves Bill Murray, as has been exhibited by this issue of “Charleston Scene.” But there are hundreds upon hundreds of other famous “Bills” throughout history and popular culture. So we’re going to shake things up this week’s quiz. Here are 10 questions about other famous folks named Bill. In our Head2Head matchup, returning winner John Bryan will face off with hip hop publicist Tawana Tolbert.
Questions
1. He’s known for wearing a lab coat and bow tie, has frequently reminded us that “science rules” and is back on television with an original Netflix series in which he “Saves the World.” To which famous Bill are we referring?
2. If you’ve ever seen a television ad for OxiClean, OrangeGlo or Kaboom, you’ve probably seen what exuberant salesperson who tragically passed away in 2009?
3. “Ain’t No Sunshine," “Use Me” and “Lean on Me” were all hits for what West Virginia born soul singer and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member?
4. The man known best as Bill W. co-founded what organization in Akron, Ohio, in 1935? In 1999, he was named one of Time, magazine’s "Most Important People of the Century" and was given the title of “The Healer.”
5. “I’m Just a Bill” was a famous song used to explain how a bill becomes a law on what 1970s cartoon?
6. What U.S. president was nicknamed “Big Bill”?
7. Legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday was given what nickname by saxophonist Lester Young that has remained part of her legacy?
8. Bill Fagerbakke is an American actor best known for providing the voice for what beloved Nickelodeon character who, along with his best friend, made his debut in a 1999 pilot episode titled “Help Wanted”?
9. Contemporary country music singer Colter Wall is one of many to have told the story of what Old West folk hero who was known throughout the American frontier for his gunslinging ability and his assassination by Jack McCall at a poker table in Deadwood, South Dakota?
10. What is the name of the Charleston based weather reporter who has worked at WCSC-TV (Live 5 News) for more than two decades after he took the meteorology reins from Charlie Hall?
Correct answers
1. Bill Nye.
2. Billy Mays.
3. Bill Withers.
4. Alcoholics Anonymous.
5. “Schoolhouse Rock!”
6. William Howard Taft.
7. “Lady Day.”
8. Patrick Star (from “SpongeBob SquarePants”).
9. “Wild Bill” Hickok.
10. Bill Walsh.
John’s responses
1. Bill Nye.
2. Billy Mays.
3. Bill Withers.
4. Alcoholics Anonymous.
5. “Schoolhouse Rock!”
6. William Taft.
7. “Lady Day.”
8. Patrick.
9. Billy the Kid.
10. Bill Mathers.
Tawana’s responses
1. Bill Nye The Science Guy.
2. Billy Mays.
3. Bill Withers.
4. Pass.
5. “Schoolhouse Rock!”
6. George Washington.
7. “Lady Day.”
8. Patrick.
9. Pass.
10. Bill Walsh.
Conclusion
It was a close contest between two stellar participants, but John powers through to win another week of Head2Head Trivia by a score of 8-7. He will be back for next week's matchup.