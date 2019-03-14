Sound the alarm. Extras are needed.

The new HBO series “The Righteous Gemstones,” starring John Goodman, Danny McBride and Adam Devine, needs extras for filming in Charleston the week of March 18.

The show’s casting is looking for more than 200 people of all races, genders, ages and body types to portray churchgoers. Selected extras are paid. Most will be needed for only one day, either Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.

To apply, email TRGrequest@gmail.com with your age, gender and the date or dates you are available in the subject line. Example: “37, Male, Available 3/18.”

Submissions should include two current photographs (a close-up and full-length image) that can be taken with a mobile phone. Also include your name, phone number, age, height and weight, clothing sizes, description of any visible tattoos and the color, make, model and year of your vehicle.

Anyone applying to be an extra must be completely available on the dates assigned, able to arrive on set early in the morning and stay as long as needed.

For more information, and to keep current with casting needs, go to http://bit.ly/2UJo8Ic.