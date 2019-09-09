Amen!

We're still getting through the first season of "The Righteous Gemstones," but HBO has already renewed a second season of the Charleston-filmed comedy show starring Danny McBride, John Goodman, Adam DeVine and Edi Patterson as a greedy and deviant televangelist family.

The show's nine-episode first season is set to finish airing in October.

“Danny, Jody and David are among our favorite collaborators and we’re thrilled that their take on a family comedy has been met with such enthusiasm,” executive vice president of HBO programming Amy Gravitt shared in a statement. “We cannot wait to share the next steps in the Gemstone family’s epic journey. Hallelujah!”

With the second season in store, the Holy City can expect the return of the show's actors, with film crew in tow.

McBride, of the locally-based Rough House Pictures production company, serves as executive producer, director and writer, in addition to actor for "The Righteous Gemstones."

It's Rough House's third HBO series, following "Eastbound and Down" and "Vice Principals."

"The Righteous Gemstones" airs at 10 p.m. Sundays.