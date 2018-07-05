A new half-hour comedy on HBO featuring the Lowcountry's own Danny McBride and John Goodman will be filmed in Charleston.
The project, "The Righteous Gemstones," explores the world of the Gemstone televangelist family with a history of greed and deviance and a little bit of charitable work thrown in for good measure.
Danny McBride is the creator of the program as well as writer, director, executive producer and actor, starring as Jesse Gemstone, the eldest son and "heir to the throne." The show will also star John Goodman as Eli Gemstone, the family patriarch with an award-winning weekly television program.
"The Righteous Gemstones" pilot will be filmed in Charleston in mid-July through the first week of August, and the show is seeking 1,500 people to be booked for filming during these first two weeks. All extras are paid.
According to Tona B. Dahlquist Casting, the same casting company that handled "Halloween," "Vice Principals" and "Mr. Mercedes," all ages, types and races are needed with a special focus on:
- Those of Chinese and various Asian races available for filming on Monday, July 23
- Several hundred adults and numerous teens and children ages 10-12 of the following races: Chinese, Japanese, Taiwanese, Korean, Pacific Islander, Filipino, Mongolian, Vietnamese, Cambodian, Thai, Laos, Malaysian, Indonesian, Singaporean, Hawaiian, Indian, South Asian with availability on Monday, July 23
- Adult males and females with black or dark brown hair for filming on Monday, July 23
- Caucasian (with olive/tan skin tones), Hispanic/Latino, Bi-Racial, Indian adults for filming on Monday, July 23
- 500 adult males and females of all races and types to portray a church congregation for filming on Monday, July 23
Anyone interested in submitting for consideration for any filming day should submit two current photos (a close up and full-length) and basic information such as name, phone number, age, city/state, height/weight, clothing sizes and vehicle description to charlestonpilot@gmail.com with the headline as race, gender, age and city/state.
Keep up with the show's daily casting needs and read about other specific requests on the casting Facebook page at facebook.com/Tona-B-Dahlquist-Casting-354971765249/.