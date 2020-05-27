Have fun during the coronavirus with our free crossword on famous movies

In keeping with this week’s movie-themed edition of Charleston Scene, I created a crossword puzzle this time around.

As a tip of the hat to our cover story, there are some clues related to films that had drive-in theater scenes in them, but the majority are about some of the top movies of all time. The others are, quite simply, just ones I really like.

Note: While some of these movies are based on books, if I refer to a particular scene, I’m referencing what ended up in the film version. Perhaps this will give you some ideas for a streaming binge over the weekend. Enjoy!

