You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Have fun during the coronavirus with our free crossword on famous movies

In keeping with this week’s movie-themed edition of Charleston Scene, I created a crossword puzzle this time around.

As a tip of the hat to our cover story, there are some clues related to films that had drive-in theater scenes in them, but the majority are about some of the top movies of all time. The others are, quite simply, just ones I really like.

Note: While some of these movies are based on books, if I refer to a particular scene, I’m referencing what ended up in the film version. Perhaps this will give you some ideas for a streaming binge over the weekend. Enjoy!

Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday.


Download PDF movie crossword puzzle

Reach Liz Foster at 843-937-5581. Follow her on Twitter @TheDizzyLizzieB

Tags

Senior news clerk and staff writer Liz Foster joined The Post and Courier team in 2012 and, among other things, compiles events and writes the My Charleston Weekend column for Charleston Scene.