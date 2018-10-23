It's almost Halloween, that time of year when the air feels slightly thinner and more ethereal, when the sky drapes darker and more ominous among the backdrop of a bat wing-spattered full moon. And mischief tickles the last green leaves off neighborhood trees and onto the pavement by the toes of wandering trick-or-treaters caught in the trance of door-to-door candy cavorting.
It's the time for beachfront bonfires and melting s'mores into gooey graham cracker concoctions. It's the time for costume shopping, caramel apple coating and county fair capering. It's the time for ghost stories.
And Charleston has plenty to tell.
From America's first female serial killer to a Pawleys Island hurricane sentinel, here are the some of the most famous spooky spirits of the haunted Holy City.
Lavinia Fisher
Perhaps Charleston's most notorious ghost tale involves America's first female serial killer, who was also the first white woman to be hanged in South Carolina.
Lavinia Fisher, born in 1793, and her husband, John Fisher, were convicted of highway robbery, not murder, though still a capital offense at the time. Yet legend has it that she killed many travelers who stayed at The Six Mile Wayfarer House, the Fisher's residence and a hotel in Charleston. Local sheriff reports include the disappearances of guests at that very residence.
Though her formal crime was not as a serial killer, her alleged crimes offer quite the tale. Legend has it she would invite lone travelers staying at the hotel to dinners downstairs and ask them about their occupations to gauge if they were well off. If they were, she would send them upstairs with a cup of poisoned tea. After they went to bed, her husband would check on them and make sure the deed was done. If not, he would stab them in their sleep and steal their money.
Another more elaborate tale says that there was a lever that the Fishers would flip, sending the sleeping men into a pit of spikes.
Much of what actually occurred in the alleged Fisher murders has become wildly exaggerated through time, however the couple's ties to a large local gang of highwaymen was indeed verified.
Specifically, an opposing vigilante gang staked out the area in 1819 to stop the purported criminal activity, but a man who was keeping watch by the name of David Ross was attacked and dragged before gang members. Among those members was Lavinia Fisher, who he looked to for compassion. However, rather than help him, she reportedly choked him and then smashed his head through a window. Somehow, Ross escaped and retold the event to the authorities.
Following that particular incident, a traveler named John Peeples visited the Six Mile House, looking for a place to stay. He was offered tea, but did not care for it, so he dumped it when Lavinia wasn't looking so as not to seem rude. During his talk with Lavinia, he felt like he was being interrogated, so as a precaution, he placed a chair in front of his door when he went to bed. After he fell asleep, he awoke to hear the Fishers trying to break into his room and jumped out the window to escape.
Based on those two reports, the Fishers were finally identified and arrested. They were held in the Old Charleston Jail.
On Feb. 4, 1820, both John and Lavinia were hanged. According to legend, Lavinia used her last breath to yell, "If you have a message you want to send to hell, give it to me, and I'll carry it!" Her ghost is believed to still haunt the Old Charleston Jail, and tourists still claim sightings of her apparition.
Nettie Dickerson
Several appearances from a mysterious spirit dressed in a tattered but vibrant red dress have been reported at Charleston's Dock Street Theatre, among other apparitions, such as a lady in white and a 19th-century clothing-clad man.
The lady in red has a vivid story associated with her presence at the Dock Street, though.
The historic French Quarter building, constructed in 1809, was America's first theater, and before that it was the Planter's Hotel.
Nettie Dickerson lived in the Holy City during the 1800s. She was supposedly a frequent visitor to the hotel, though she wasn't an employee or a patron per se. She was a prostitute.
At the time, the hotel was a hot spot for wealthy Charleston men to congregate, and Nettie's legend claims that she was looking for love but was instead thrown into a pattern of lust.
At 25, she was an old maid according to society at the time, and also out of her social class. After realizing she wouldn't be accepted into high society, she settled for some romantic flings at Planter's.
It is also said she was the clerk at St. Phillip's Episcopal Church and would get many the side-eye from some knowledgeable wives who knew her other profession. That didn't stop her from visiting the hotel at night and showing up at church on Sunday morning.
She allegedly wore a bright red dress to the hotel on the night that she died. On that fateful eve, legend has it that she traversed out onto the balcony amid a storm and was struck by lightning. Some more colorful additions to the store include the anecdote that she was yelling disparaging remarks about high society into the storm at the time that she was struck down.
The Gray Man
Pawleys Island has hauntings of its own, and one particular spirit locals might be aware of is the Gray Man. He is reportedly seen wearing gray clothing, including a long coat, and walking along the beach to warn residents of coming hurricanes. First seen in 1822, the Gray Man has appeared before every major severe storm, including the infamous Hurricane Hugo in 1989. That year, his story was featured on "Unsolved Mysteries." His last reported sighting was before Hurricane Florence just this year.
Legend has it that the Gray Man is the ghost of a man who had been traveling to Charleston to see his fiancee. On the way, his horse sunk into quicksand-like pluff mud in the marshes of Pawleys Island and he died. His spirit supposedly is still searching for the girl he loved.
Some rumors to his identity include Percival Pawley, the island's namesake; Plowden Charles Jeannerette Weston, an early resident who owned a home that is now the Pelican Inn; and even Edward Teach, known to most as Blackbeard.
Those who have encountered him credit him for saving them and their houses. Either they have hunkered down in their homes before the severity of the storm arrived or evacuated the island to return to unscathed homes.
"Documenting the Grey Man," a fictional horror film based on the local legend, was released in 2011 and is available on Amazon Prime.