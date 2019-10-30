Coastal Carolina Fair

Ah yes, the time for deep-fried everything has returned. Starting Thursday (Halloween!), the annual Coastal Carolina Fair is back at Exchange Park Fairgrounds for another 11 days of thrills, frills and a side of shrills.

More than 20 rides are expected on the midway, including the Free Fall, Scrambler, Wave Swinger, Century Wheel and Tomb of Doom. It looks like Kiddieland will have a good setup with the Carousel, Frog Hopper, Wacky Worm and others.

Popular entertainers are featured in this year’s lineup, including Colt Ford, Lauren Alaina, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives and Runaway June, with a KISS tribute band, the sounds of Motown and local favorite Haley Mae Campbell.

Still part of the fair are the creative arts, fine arts and photography and flower shows, as well as the pageants, petting zoo, and local and regional performing acts. New this year are a beer garden, rides in a separate Extreme Zone, a fiddle competition and a tractor-driving competition.

You can get into the fair for free on Monday, Nov. 4 with the Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, front page of The Post and Courier. One front page per person.

WHEN: Oct. 31-Nov. 10

WHERE: Exchange Park Fairgrounds, 9850 U.S. Highway 78, Ladson

PRICE: $12 general; $7 ages 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger; $22 wristbands Monday-Friday; $27 wristbands Saturday and Sunday. See website for additional pricing details for military and seniors on special days.

MORE INFO: 843-572-3161, coastalcarolinafair.org

Scottish Games and Highland Gathering

Don’t fret thinking about how you can’t get to Scotland because Scotland will come to you on Saturday. The 48th annual Scottish Games and Highland Gathering returns to Boone Hall Plantation, presented by the Scottish Society of Charleston. It’s always a day full of music, merriment and sport, and this year should be no different.

The heavy athletic competitions are exactly that — athletic competitions that revolve around heavy things, such as Putting of the Stone (15- to 25-pound shot put), Sheaf Toss (pitchforks and 16-pound sacks of straw), Caber Toss (what may as well be a telephone pole) and Weight Throws.

Expect to hear a lot of bagpipes with the Southern USA Pipe Band championship, highland dancing competitions, Scottish country dancing competitions and a Scottish fiddling competition. The Glengarry Bhoys will round out the day with “upbeat Celtic-inspired rock” that’s been called “bold, unorthodox, vibrant and evocative.”

The border collie demonstrations are always a treat, and the kids will have arts and crafts, storytelling and more, including an opportunity to participate in their own athletic competitions. Traditional Scottish fare (I wonder if they'll have sheep's offal mixed with suet and oatmeal this year ... ) will be available for purchase, as well as typical festival fare for non-adventurous palates. If you think you have Scottish lineage, visit the genealogy tent, as well as tents for every clan with details on their history, traditions and impact on contemporary American culture.

Check the website for details on additional gathering events Friday-Sunday, including the Charleston Tartan Ball, Scotch Whisky Tasting and the Kirkin o’ the Tartan.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 2

WHERE: Boone Hall Plantation, 1235 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant

PRICE: $20 general; $5 ages 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger

MORE INFO: charlestonscottishgames.com

Fam Jam

The Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry will bring its annual Fam Jam back to Marion Square on Saturday, a free family festival that promotes “the power of play” and the importance of staying active and having fun while doing it.

The museum will install its Imagination Playground and Ball Wall in the park, and some special activities will include live turtles from the Turtle Survival Alliance, a mechanical shark and jump castles. Entertainment will be provided by the Electric Company, Peace Love Hip-Hop and the Dirty Birds. Some Play Partners include Charlie the RiverDog, Cool Ray from the S.C. Stingrays, the Charleston County Public Library, Dance FX and the S.C. Aquarium.

Attendees of the Fam Jam will receive same-day free admission to the children’s museum.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 2

WHERE: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

PRICE: Free admission

MORE INFO: 843-853-8962, explorecml.org

Harvest Festival

Bluegrass and barbecue return to Johns Island County Park on Saturday for the annual Harvest Festival. This year’s boot-stompin’ entertainment will be provided by local bands Blue Plantation, Gravel Road, YeeHaw Junction, Marshgrass Mamas and Red Cedar Review. In addition to some down-home Southern barbecue, there will be boiled peanuts, kettle korn and traditional festival food favorites. Family fun will feature hayrides, pumpkin decorating, a stick pony corral and other activities. There also will be a crafters market, and those ages 8-17 can compete in the Archery Turkey Day Shoot. Note: Turkeys are not the intended targets, but a frozen one is the prize.

WHEN: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 2

WHERE: Johns Island County Park, 2662 Mullet Hall Road

PRICE: $8 general; free for ages 12 and younger

MORE INFO: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/138/Harvest-Festival