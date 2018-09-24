The timeless voice and piano playing of Harry Connick Jr. is arriving in Charleston in time for the holidays.
During a stop on his New Orleans Tricentennial Celebration tour, Connick will bring a special holiday edition to the Lowcountry at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 7. Honoring Nola jazz and how it has shaped his career, Connick will incorporate jazz classics, big band swing, blue-eyed soul and holiday favorites into his performance.
His best-selling holiday album from 1993, "When My Heart Finds Christmas," is sure to be featured.
Harry Connick, Jr. has received multiple Grammy and Emmy Award nominations as well as Tony nominations for his live and recorded musical performances. In addition, he's had several Broadway experiences as both an actor and a composer and has achieved more number-one albums than any other artist in United States jazz chart history.
The foundation of Connick’s art is the music of his native New Orleans, where he began performing as a pianist and vocalist at the age of five.
Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, Sept. 28. Prices range from $39 to $203, plus applicable fees. They are available by phone at 843-242-3099, online at www.gaillardcenter.org or in person at the ticket office at 95 Calhoun Street, which is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.