Charleston restaurant Harold's Cabin is known for eclectic plates, cocktails and a cozy atmosphere. 

It's also a spot for enjoying live music.

The neighborhood eatery hosts local artists on Tuesday and Thursday nights, but part-owner and operator John Schumacher is adding another community-oriented music event to the mix, in collaboration with local booking, promotion and artist management company Live Fire. 

Katie Kindwell (left) and Taylor Czerwinski linger over a mid-afternoon snack at Harold's Cabin. Harold's Cabin is now hosting folk singer/songwriters for rooftop sessions. File/Wade Spees/Staff 

The concept is a small, intimate, folksy singer/songwriter event on the rooftop. The inaugural Harold's Rooftop Sessions will take place at 7 p.m. April 3. Local artists Nathan & Eva, Beth Miller & Maggie Evangeline and Logan Aggeles of Logan and the Kidders, will perform an unplugged show as the sun sets.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the event is all ages. Tickets are $5 for those 21 and up and $10 for those under 21. Cash and card will be accepted at the door, on the second floor of Harold's Cabin, 247 Congress St. 

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

