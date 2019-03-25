Charleston restaurant Harold's Cabin is known for eclectic plates, cocktails and a cozy atmosphere.
It's also a spot for enjoying live music.
The neighborhood eatery hosts local artists on Tuesday and Thursday nights, but part-owner and operator John Schumacher is adding another community-oriented music event to the mix, in collaboration with local booking, promotion and artist management company Live Fire.
The concept is a small, intimate, folksy singer/songwriter event on the rooftop. The inaugural Harold's Rooftop Sessions will take place at 7 p.m. April 3. Local artists Nathan & Eva, Beth Miller & Maggie Evangeline and Logan Aggeles of Logan and the Kidders, will perform an unplugged show as the sun sets.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the event is all ages. Tickets are $5 for those 21 and up and $10 for those under 21. Cash and card will be accepted at the door, on the second floor of Harold's Cabin, 247 Congress St.