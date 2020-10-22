Halloween drive-in and camping in the woods a splendidly spooky staycation

When I first decided to camp out overnight in the woods following a drive-in screening of back-to-back Halloween movies, I couldn't help but wonder if the plotline of "The Blair Witch Project" would be unfolding.

After all, a secluded forest late at night is the setting for many a horror movie that involves a gory conclusion.

However, I decided that a trek out to the Woodlands Nature Reserve near Middleton Place off Ashley River Road was close enough to civilization that I wouldn't be dealing with quite the same eerie solitude that comes with a deep-forest hiking excursion where unfriendly ghosts and chainsaw mass murderers seem to lurk (at least according to Hollywood).

It was a mid-October Friday night just before the "Drive-In the Woods" event at the 6,000-acre nature reserve that includes 11 lakes, a blackwater swamp and an abundance of forest landscape.

I set down my overnight bag at the Zun "luxury tent" camping grounds, a step above the offered "primitive camping" that involves your typical DIY tent setup. The 90-square-foot elevated Zun tent-cabins feature a king-size mattress, zip-up screen to protect from the insects and solar lights for some lakeside ambiance. In Halloween fashion, I was staying in Tent No. 13, a fun discovery.

In addition to campgrounds, the nature reserve also hosts hiking trails, canoe launches, disc golf courses and a zipline, among a bevy of other outdoor activities ideal for the nature explorer. And the best part is it's just a short drive out of the city, fitting for a one-night getaway or weekend staycation to refresh and rejuvenate in nature.

"It's sort of a Jurassic Park without the dinosaurs," offered event coordinator Dave Brisacher, who also performs in local reggae band The Dubplates.

Brisacher joined the Woodlands' event team after hosting his infamous "Skinful Halloween" party at the venue last fall, an annual extravaganza that involves live music, art creation and a lot of dancing. He wanted to find more ways to combine music, the arts and nature at the reserve.

"Without creating revenue, there's no way to keep up this land," Brisacher said. "The constant maintenance, the property taxes. The owners could sell out and be rich, but they want to maintain and share a place like this."

Brisacher calls the private owners "tree-hugging capitalists" who don't want to sell to developers.

Though the coronavirus threw a wrench in Brisacher's concert plans for most of this year, including the Charleston Bluegrass Festival that was set to take place there in March, a new drive-in endeavor has been the latest autumnal focus.

During October, a giant white screen has been tied high in the pines, the projection backdrop for a month of weekend Halloween movies. Each Friday and Saturday night, there's a spooky double feature: a family-friendly flick at sunset followed by a late-night adult-centric horror film. In the pandemic era, it was the Woodlands' contribution to bringing people together, at a distance, for the holiday celebration.

"We've canceled a lot this year, but we're not canceling Halloween," Brisacher said.

Skinful Halloween is also set to return Saturday with a limited-capacity spaced-out campout that is exclusive to "Skinful Society" members. That membership and more details can be attained at skinfulhalloween.org.

Just as gates opened to the general ticket-holding public, a local saxophone player entertained the socially distanced audience members, who were sitting in their cars with the windows rolled down or lounging in camping chairs or on blankets. A different musician serenades each night.

To get to the clearing in the woods, you barely have to leave the safety of the highway, embarking on a quick jaunt down a dirt road entrance. A Booze Pops truck was already ablaze in neon lights before the sun had even set, and Roti Rolls was set up, along with a concessions stand where a friendly Sasquatch holds up a sign offering classic movie fare like popcorn, soda and candy bars. About 100 cars filled up the field, spaced apart.

I was ready to get spooked.

Before getting a taco and setting up chairs, though, Brisacher offered a Polaris ride around the perimeter of the property to showcase the variety of landscapes within the surrounding wilderness. From an ancient oak forest to protected wetlands to pine brush, different shades of green (with a picturesque fall flurry of orange) whizzed by.

A flock of Canada geese took flight by North Lake as the sun sank into the water, a phenomenon usually tied to the Pacific Coast. Clouds reflected in burnt orange-and-pink ripples as sunset approached.

"Here, you get a West Coast sunset on the East Coast, over the lake," Brisacher said.

Most of the trails we passed on the Polaris are walkable, though a large portion of the property is blocked off for just wildlife to enjoy. That's one reason why I probably didn't see any more creatures than some birds, squirrels and one bounding rabbit. Other animals are burrowed deeper into the property, tucked safely away from outside guests, Brisacher shared.

A chill crept into the air back at the drive-in as "Monster House" began to play, the tree trunks casting shadows behind animated faces. I was thrilled for the slight crisp weather, bundling up in my sweater and beanie while enjoying the flick.

The second film on deck was "Zombieland," the 2009 comedy-horror with a feature from Charleston's very own celebrity actor, Bill Murray. Though it wasn't exactly the fright-inducing "Chainsaw Massacre" my spooky spirit longed for, I had a few racing heartbeat moments. Maybe it was for the best I wasn't too scared.

After a Kit Kat bar during the credits, I meandered back to my campsite, where the embers from a communal campfire were still burning. I added some wood to the fire and was joined at a distance around the blaze by a few folks for an evening nightcap.

The sounds of chirping crickets and the crackling firewood served as a soul-reviving detox, a much-needed break from my phone screen and incessant social media dings. And, oh man, can you see the stars out there. It's amazing how getting just a short distance outside of town opens up the whole sky. It's stargazing heaven.

Just after midnight, I fell asleep to the sounds of nature, awaking to natural sunlight peeking through tent curtains. No witchy encounters in the woods for me! I had made it. And a whole morning stretched before me with possible activities abounding.

Among highlights were the disc golf course in a pine forest and a scenic and breezy ride on a paddleboat. Wandering hiking trails and observing the fallen walnuts and pea pod trees (something I had never seen before) made my list. By noon, I was packed up and on a journey to Black Magic Cafe, down the road.

After fighting for a parking space and donning my mask while waiting in line for brunch, my mind wandered back to the welcome simplicities of the evening and morning before.