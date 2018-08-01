Just days before our meeting, Queen Quet, chieftess of the Gullah-Geechee Nation and co-founder of the Gullah-Geechee Nation International Music and Movement Festival, accepted a proclamation from the city of Charleston for the sixth year in a row, naming July 28-Aug. 5 “Gullah-Geechee Nation Appreciation Week.”
A few days later, her head crowned with a band of cowrie shells, Queen Quet prepared to accept a similar proclamation from Charleston County Council.
“The Gullah-Geechee Nation International Music and Movement Festival is so important because it features authentic, native Gullah-Geechee who perform there, and who make up our featured craft artists and our chefs,” she said.
This year’s festival will feature local Gullah cuisine, music, dance and drum performances. For the first time, it will be held at Charleston Music Hall.
“This place and this space is valuable to us because, when we do this festival, we bring to life the story that so many people just read about," Quet said. “So many of us have been displaced from downtown Charleston. People come looking for Gullah-Geechee and they say, ‘Well where did they go?’ They can’t find it unless they see somebody in the marketplace selling a basket. When they come to this festival, they never have to ask that question.”
It has grown since its start on St. Helena Island, near Beaufort, in 2005, and the festival maintains its popularity among members of the Gullah-Geechee community. It also draws tourists and others who trace their roots to South Carolina, and it appeals to people interested in learning more about the Gullah history and tradition.
In addition to honoring local traditions, the festival will highlight the connection between Charleston and the Caribbean Island of Barbados. Barbadian poet and playwright Winston Farrell will be flying to Charleston to represent his country through history, spoken word and song during the festival.
“The British Lord Proprietors, who founded Charles Towne, actually brought enslaved Africans from Barbados as the first group of Africans who started clearing the land and creating what is now the historic peninsula,” Queen Quet said.
As a result of this historic connection, Charleston and Barbados share many musical and linguistic traditions. Next year the festival will be held in Barbados. In past years, it has been hosted by Gullah-Geechee diaspora communities in New Orleans and Fort Lauderdale, among other places.
The festival provides a chance to celebrate an important part of American culture. It also draws attention to challenges faced by Gullah people. Queen Quet was actually the first person of Gullah-Geechee descent to speak before the Human Rights Commission in Geneva, Switzerland, nearly 10 years ago. Indeed, she is accustomed to speaking truth to power.
After graciously accepting the city’s proclamation, she expressed her concern that not long after the city issued a formal apology for its role in upholding slavery and Jim Crow, she heard news of a young black man arrested for selling Palmetto Roses, a symbol of Gullah culture.
“The Palmetto Roses hurt no one,” she said. “They uplift our cultural community and show that our legacy is still alive.”
City police said two teenagers without proper permits evaded officers before one young man was apprehended. The Palmetto Arts Program was created by the city more than 10 years ago to control the trade in the handmade roses, but some have complained that the program is too restrictive.
Festival-goers are likely to encounter more than a few palmetto roses, along with many other local craft traditions.
Queen Quet’s main advice is to come with an open spirit. And if you want to sample Gullah cuisine, be sure to purchase an advance pass, which will give you access to the enticing eats available at the festival. For more information and tickets, go to www.GullahGeechee.info.