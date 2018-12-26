Graveface Records & Curiosities, the Savannah vinyl and oddity shop that opened a second location at the former Vinyl Countdown space on King Street in Charleston, was guaranteed occupation until the end of the year.
But now that 2019 is approaching, the record shop, which also features taxidermy workshops, all-ages local shows and a VHS horror rental section, is packing up.
Owner Ryan Graveface says he doesn't want to leave Charleston, but hopes to find space a little closer to the downtown hubbub. He's on the hunt but hasn't found any promising leads just yet.
On Facebook, he spilled the beans.
"Perhaps you've heard the bad news. ... We have to be out of our space on King St. at the end of the month. We're actively looking for a new space so if you know of anything or can help in any way, please get in touch (graveface@gmail.com). I don't want to leave Chs."
Graveface, who originally shared that he was testing the waters in the Holy City to see if he wanted to stay for good, says that leaving the space was beyond his control and he does indeed want to find a permanent location in the Holy City.
Turns out, the waters were warm and he wants to dive in.
But the stars didn't quite align in time for him to transfer residencies easily in the same ZIP code. He'll be shipping the Charleston inventory of vinyl, cassette tapes, glow-in-the-dark pins, skulls and boar heads back to Savannah for now.
Before the space is officially cleared, however, there will be a going-away party at the shop. Graveface will be open for its normal hours of 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 26-30, with the closing reception 7-10 p.m. Dec. 30.
"Pop by and say goodbye to us — for the time being," Graveface says.