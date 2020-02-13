Grateful Dead photographer to present slideshow, sign books in Charleston

Even the most dedicated Deadheads have nothing on Jay Blakesberg, a photographer who has been documenting the Grateful Dead experience for 42 years.

The San Francisco-based artist, who has released concert films and photographed musicians such as B.B. King, Nirvana, Gin Blossoms, Third Eye Blind and Blues Traveler, will be traveling to the East Coast for a presentation at 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Pour House on James Island.

Blakesberg will deliver a 75-minute slideshow that chronicles his career. The slideshow gives a storytelling look back at the psychedelic adventures of the renowned jam band photographer, and he will be divulging personal tales of his time with the Grateful Dead.

He'll also be signing copies of his new book following the presentation. Among his published Grateful Dead-themed novels are "Jerry Garcia: Secret Space of Dreams," "Between the Dark and the Light: The Grateful Dead Photography of Jay Blakesberg" and "Fare Thee Well: Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Grateful Dead."

On display will be a full print gallery of Blakesberg's music photography.

The deck opens at 4 p.m for the free event. Local Grateful Dead tribute band the Reckoning will perform on the deck for free following the presentation.

Electric Kif and Shaun Martin will perform inside on the main stage at 9:30 p.m. Tickets for that, available at charlestonpourhouse.com, are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the show.