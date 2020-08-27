Grammy Award-winning SC band Needtobreathe was in studio when COVID-19 hit

When Needtobreathe members Bear Rinehart, Seth Bolt and Josh Lovelace headed from a Charleston beachhouse to a Nashville, Tenn., studio to record their new album "Out of Body" in late February, they didn't expect they'd be camping out with their newly found quarantine buddies.

But that's what happened as the threat of a distant virus increased just as the Christian folk rock band (originally from Seneca) moved closer toward completing their record.

"It was like summer camp," keyboardist Josh Lovelace recalled. "We all lived together for almost a month while the news started rolling in. We worked on the record up until March 15, and when we went home, we didn't realize we were going home for a while."

Among the group's quarantine crew were producers Cason Cooley and Jeremy Lutito. But not joining the Grammy Award-winning trio for the first time ever in the studio was Bear Rinehart's brother and former Needtobreathe mandolin player, Bo. The band announced his departure in April, though Lovelace and Bolt confirmed they had known they would be figuring things out as a three piece for a while now.

"We had some conversations and kind of felt like it was maybe time for him to take some space and figure stuff out, so we gave him the space to do that," Lovelace shared. "At the same time, he's a brother to us, so it's been hard trying to figure out what it looks like without him."

Lovelace said walking into the studio humbly as a trio for the first time made each member shine a magnifying glass on the group's weaknesses and work out the kinks. It was a new, learning experience that was vastly different from recording their last album "Hardlove" in 2016.

"We knew we had something to prove to ourselves, in a way," said Seth Bolt, Needtobreathe's bassist who lives in Charleston and used to run Plantation Studios. "We always had the benefit of Bo’s ideas and musical creativity in the studio, but this time we knew it was on us to step up and bridge the gap."

Bolt, who has garnered his share of criticism recently from the Wadmalaw Island community for renting out his luxury treehouses, said that studio time was much-needed medicine for his soul. He was ultimately ordered to shut down the Airbnb operation.

"Every person has trials and difficulties that erode trust in other people and faith in humanity, but we're not at our best when we’re like that," Bolt said. "I was in a tough situation and very much wanted to re-spark that magic again, to feel like a child again and regain innocence lost."

The song "Child Again" on the new album speaks to that perspective, one that's been refreshed in band members' eyes while watching their kids grow up and explore life, wide-eyed and fearless.

"They have nothing holding them back, and that's something that's really inspired us," Bolt said.

In the past, Bolt admits the band members have been too in their heads, focusing on the fear of the unknown instead of the thrill of making music with their best friends. This time, they decided to let go of their inhibitions.

"They call it playing music for a reason," Bolt said. "It should be a lot of fun, and I think that mindset made a difference for us in terms of our experience this time around and how the songs came together."

For Lovelace, a memorable moment was recording over FaceTime with Drew and Ellie Holcomb of Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors. The Holcombs have been friends of Needtobreathe for years, and recording from different locations was something they didn't expect they'd have to resort to for the album.

The pandemic had other plans. The resulting track is "Survival," a fitting name given the circumstances.

Though Needtobreathe won't be heading out on an "Out of Body" tour any time soon, Bolt and Lovelace are itching to perform again for a live audience. They're admittedly not big fans of Zoom or livestream shows.

"It's a little more difficult to blow people's minds just sitting in your living room," Lovelace offered.

For now though, fans will have to settle for the new album, a selection of songs that was whittled down from almost 50. It's the creme de la creme of backlogged material that hasn't yet managed to see the light of day.

Catchy single "Hang On" and emotive ballad "Seasons" are among tracks that old fans will surely love and new fans might cling to. A few more of those 50 songs in storage are already being planned out for the band's next album, Bolt said.

The band will host a livestream performance from the studio to celebrate the "Out of Body" album release at 9 p.m. Friday. Tickets to the virtual performance can be purchased for $10 at needtobreathe.merchmadeeasy.com/collections/celebrating-out-of-body/products/livestream-ticket.