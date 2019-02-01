Kacey Musgraves, the country music star who won two Grammys in 2014 for her album "Same Trailer Different Park" and the CMA Album of the Year for 2018's "Golden Hour," is coming to the Charleston area.
She will perform on Sept. 20 at the Volvo Car Stadium on Daniel Island as part of 17 new dates that were added to her Oh, What a World Tour.
Following her previously announced tour dates, Musgraves will hit the summer festival circuit, becoming the first-ever female country artist to play Coachella, and will then launch the second North American leg of her tour on Aug. 24.
She is performing at the 61st annual Grammys on Sunday, Feb. 10 in celebration of her four nominations for "Golden Hour" and songs "Butterflies" and "Space Cowboy."
Tickets to the Daniel Island show, along with other tour dates, will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 8 at kaceymusgraves.com/tour. They also can be purchased on the Volvo Car Stadium website at volvocarstadiumconcerts.com. Citi card holders will have early access to presale tickets at 10 a.m. Feb. 4. For more details on that, visit citiprivatepass.com.