This week, Charleston Scene is devoted to the holidays. Gone are some of the usual features — the cover story and columns, My Charleston Weekend, the standard weekly event calendars — replaced by the many Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa events on tap from Lowcountry organizations and artists.

This is a special issue of Scene that’s meant to be utilitarian. Keep it handy as a reference. It’s packed with all sorts of goodies.

Interested in a holiday parade or tree lighting? It’s in here. Want to see a festival theatrical production with a Christmas theme? It’s in here. Curious about end-of-the-year visual art shows or music concerts? Look no further.

We have not dispensed with our usual weekly event listings. For those, go to postandcourier.com/events, and search away. The regular calendars will return to the pages of Scene next week.

This week, though, it’s all about holiday cheer. We at Charleston Scene salute all the creators in town, and all their patrons, with a full plate of turkey and all the fixings, accompanied by a tall glass of spiked eggnog.

May the holidays bring you peace and joy.