Go green for St. Patrick's Day with these family-friendly Charleston celebrations

St. Patrick’s Day in and around the Holy City

I’ve said it before, but something I’ve always loved about the Charleston area is its total commitment to celebrating something more than once, most particularly if a fun “holiday” falls on a weekday. St. Patrick’s Day is on Tuesday this year, and people will definitely raise a toast on that day, but some other areas are offering family-friendly options around town over the weekend and beyond.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

The city of North Charleston will host its lucky seventeenth annual St. Patrick’s Day Block Party and Parade on Saturday, specifically along E. Montague Avenue in the Olde Village near Park Circle. The parade will kick things off at noon, beginning on Park Place East (adjacent to E. Montague Ave. and across from the Park Circle Community Center), down E. Montague and ending at Virginia Avenue. Grand marshals are Robert Spencer, owner, and James Hartzog, general manager, of Madra Rua Irish Pub, and also expected along the route are Mayor Keith Summey, Councilman Bob King, the Charleston Pipe Band, Uibh Fhaili Academy of Irish Dance and the Low Tide Boyz dance squad.

There will be live music across three stages at Madra Rua (Charleston Pipe Band, Aaron Firetag & Friends, Don Merckle Trio), Commonhouse Aleworks (Hungry Monk Music, Moonlight Ale) and EVO Pizzeria (Remedy, Hollow Point, The Metro Tools). There will be street vending and food from Olde North Charleston restaurants, additional local food vendors and arts and crafts vendors. The Kids’ Zone will have jump castles, face painting, an inflatable obstacle course and a bungee trampoline. Have no fear, the ever-popular mechanical bull is expected to be there. Free parking will be available on Noisette Boulevard via Virginia Avenue. North Charleston High School will offer $5 parking to benefit its ROTC program. Noon-6 p.m. March 14; Olde Village of North Charleston; Free admission; 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2u1Q2am

Holy City Brewing (1021 Aragon Ave.) is touting its St. Patrick’s Day Blowout as the “official St. Patrick’s weekend parade after-party” on Saturday, featuring Cowboy Mouth and special guests, with Preachervan opening up. 1-6 p.m. March 14; $18 (must be 21 or older); 843-459-2948, holycitybrewing.com

Summerville’s St. Patrick’s Day Party in the Square on Saturday will feature classic outdoor games and additional entertainment from Tip Toe Dance Studio, John Simpson Music, Moonlight Ale, Faith Schueler and Carolina Coastline. The shamrocks scavenger hunt will return this year, with an opportunity to win gifts and prizes. There will be a Best Dressed Contest (think “leprechaun or a good ole Irishman”) and a Best Blarney Selfie Contest (#kissblarneyville). A couple of food trucks will be on site, but also there are numerous restaurants and merchants around Hutchinson Square and in downtown Summerville that will likely have some special treats of their own. This year’s sponsor is Hanebrink Jewelers. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 14; Hutchinson Square, downtown Summerville; Free admission; 843-970-8088, facebook.com/HanebrinkJewelers

The city of Goose Creek will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday with the BBQ & Brews Festival, featuring a variety of barbecue food vendors and beer tents, holiday-themed crafts, kids’ activities and lawn games. Calhoun’s Calling will provide the musical entertainment and there will be a Leprechaun Gold Hunt at 5:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs. No pets or coolers this time around. 4-7 p.m. March 14; Green Barn at Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Goose Creek; Free admission and parking; 843-569-4242, cityofgoosecreek.com/event/bbq-brews-0

Downtown Charleston will celebrate on Tuesday with its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, featuring fire trucks, military units, local team mascots, marching bands, fiddlers, dancers and Irish step dancers. The parade will start at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church (after an 8 a.m. Mass) at the corner of Radcliffe and Saint Philip streets, continue down King to Broad Street, and will end at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist. Onlookers are encouraged to get the best view along the sidewalks of King Street. At the conclusion of the parade, Charleston City Hall will raise the national tri-color flag of Ireland. Stick around downtown and grab a pint and other specials at one of many restaurants or pubs. 10 a.m. parade March 17; Downtown Charleston; bit.ly/37A4JPy, charlestonstpatrickdayparade.wordpress.com

ArtFest

The 24th annual ArtFest is back at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre on Saturday and “calling all art lovers.” Local music and dance groups will perform, including Bach to Rock, The Dance Arts Studio, Dancefx Charleston, the Long Point Missionary Baptist Church Mime Dancers, Mount Pleasant Family Martial Arts and many others, emceed by DJ Brian Cleary. The Mount Pleasant Arts Guild will present its juried art show, and festival-goers are encouraged to vote for the People’s Choice Award. Multiple exhibits will be on display, including the Town of Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission, the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry and Chucktown Chalk & Talk. There will be tons of activities for the kiddos, especially “opportunities to explore many art forms and create their own artistic masterpieces.” There also will plenty of food trucks on site, or you can grab a bite at one of the many restaurants around Towne Centre.

WHEN: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 14

WHERE: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

PRICE: Free admission

MORE INFO: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2vz9OKF

Bivalves and little buddies

Yes, I like to say “bivalves” and I love to promote things that benefit our furry, fuzzy friends, so here you go.

Pet Helpers will host its third annual Shuck Your Paws Off oyster roast fundraiser at The Washout on Folly Beach on Sunday. Not The Washout surfing spot, mind you, rather The Washout Beach Eats & Drinks. There will be all-you-can-eat oysters, chili and hot dogs, raffles and a silent auction. Entertainment will be provided by DJ inSAIN (in the membrane) and proceeds will benefit the Dixie Emergency Medical Fund, which provides ongoing medical care for the shelter’s animals. 2-6 p.m. March 15; The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach; $25-$30; 843-795-1110, bit.ly/2SUk48i

Dorchester Paws is teaming up with Holy City Brewing on Thursday for Holy City Paws Night, featuring photos of the shelter’s cats and dogs on the labels, and $1 from each pint going to the shelter. Also, it looks like Dorchester Paws will be doing a little something with the brewery each month, so create some space on your calendars. 5-7 p.m. March 12; Holy City Brewing Taproom & Kitchen, 1021 Aragon Ave., North Charleston; 843-871-3820 (shelter), bit.ly/38DYL0P

The Bearded Ax (formerly Blade & Bull Axe Throwing) is getting in on the Dorchester Paws action on Sunday, where the coaches will “teach you to throw axes like a Viking” for free, and they will cover the first $500 of adoption fees. Call ahead to book your slot. Noon-3 p.m. March 15; The Bearded Ax, 1077 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston; 843-996-4587, bit.ly/338oqgM

The Vickery’s Spring Oyster Roast is always popular and always fun, and this Sunday should be no different. This fundraiser for Pet Helpers will feature buckets of oysters, shrimp and barbecue, as well as a Bloody Mary bar. Music will be provided by DJ Natty Heavy, Well Charged and the Green Thieves Super Jam with some special guests. Parking can be a bit of a bear, so be sure to take advantage of the shuttles that will be running from the Omar Shrine Temple. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. March 15; Vickery’s on Shem Creek, 1313 Shrimp Boat Lane, Mount Pleasant; $5 admission; 843-884-4440, bit.ly/2whnEll

Lastly, but not least, Old Santee Canal Park will host its 21st annual Shuckin’ in the Park oyster roast on Saturday, featuring a gallon bucket of oysters for $10. There will be live entertainment and kids’ activities, as well as opportunities to explore the natural beauty of the park along the backwaters of Biggin Creek. Small coolers are permitted, but pets are not. 1-6 p.m. March 14; Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner; $5 admission, free for children under 12; 843-899-5200, oldsanteecanalpark.org