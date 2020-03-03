Girls Block to celebrate International Women's Day with 18 female-fronted bands in SC

International Women's Day is Sunday, and a Columbia block party featuring 18 female-fronted bands, female artisans and vendors, and a variety of women-owned food trucks will mark the occasion a day early with an arts festival.

The Saturday fest is called Girls Block, which also is the name of the nonprofit that organizes it. It was co-founded last year by Executive Director Catherine Hunsinger of Columbia band Rex Darling. Photographer Kati Baldwin is the creative director. Girls Block seeks to empower and provide a platform for female artists and entrepreneurs across South Carolina.

Hunsinger initially wanted to team up with the local branch of Girls Rock, an international summer camp that teaches young girls and transgender youth how to play rock instruments and instills confidence while promoting political activism. Some hurdles arose, though, and Hunsinger decided to make Girls Block a separate entity with a similar mission.

Since the first Girls Block last year, Hunsinger already has seen a shift in the local music scene, she says. Women have been inspired to start their own music projects, and some — like volunteer and intern Cassidy Spencer — have performed at venues around town. Spencer is on this year's Girls Block lineup.

"There's definitely something about this giving women the power and permission to be loud about their music that has transpired and trickled through the community," Hunsinger says.

Girls Block and its mission are personal to Hunsinger. As a classically trained musician who once was scared to make her voice heard and intimidated by the male-dominated South Carolina music scene, Hunsinger has since formed her own band, and she will be unveiling a brand new all-women super group at this year's event.

The super group is called A La Mids and features Hunsinger and local musicians Emily McCollum of Stagbriar and Cayla Fralick of her self-titled project. The new band's first show will be at 8:30 p.m. on one of the festival's four stages.

There will be a street stage behind the Nickelodeon Theatre and stages inside the Nickelodeon, at Hendrix and at the Pastor's Study at Lula Drake Wine Parlour.

"One of the things that makes me the most frustrated about South Carolina is that it encourages women to get out and go make music elsewhere," Hunsinger says. "That shouldn’t feel like the only way we can succeed."

She says Girls Block is trying to change that.

"It's about women supporting women at every turn," Hunsinger says. "Seeing that at a large scale has been hugely altering to the community. We’re here for each other, not against each other. Instead of being afraid or intimidated by other women, we're growing from one another."

This year, Girls Block will have beer and wine in addition to music and art. A vendor courtyard, set up behind the Nickelodeon Theatre, will feature female visual artists and artisans, vintage clothing and jewelry vendors and a large stage with live music. Women-owned food trucks will be present, and there will be belly-dancers, aerial artists and family-friendly booths and activities.

Hunsinger says funding for Girls Block comes entirely from sponsors and ticket sales, which go toward paying participating artists.

She hopes to expand into other cities. The next stop is likely Charleston, Hunsinger says.

"We want to expand and create a network of women who can all communicate with each other and know each other and feel like they can pull talent from each other at any moment," she says.

This year's music lineup includes Charleston projects Babe Club, Grace Joyner and Baby Yaga. Tickets are $30 for an all-access pass, and the full lineup and music schedule, along with more information, is available at girlsblocksc.org.