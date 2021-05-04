Gin Blossoms will headline SC music festival at resort where Justin Bieber got married

A luxury resort in Bluffton where pop star Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin had their wedding ceremony in 2019 is hosting a music festival in September that will star the Gin Blossoms.

The Montage Palmetto Bluff, situated on a 20,000 nature preserve between Hilton Head and Savannah, Ga., will host the '90s pop-rock band with radio hits "Hey Jealousy," "Found Out About You" and "Allison Road."

The Sept. 3-4 May River Festival, named for its proximity to the river, will also feature performances by pop country singer Mitchell Tenpenny, Charleston rock band Susto and country music duo Lakeview.

Susto and the Gin Blossoms will perform Friday night, followed by Lakeview and Mitchell Tenpenny Saturday night. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the music starts at 7:30 p.m.

Full weekend tickets for the two-day music festival are $200 and can be purchased online at mayrivermusicfestival.com. Individual day tickets are not available, and there will be a limited capacity of 600 attendees.

Accommodations reservations can be made separately at montagepalmettobluff.com or by calling 866-706-6565. Code MRMF can be used for 15 percent off the best available rate. Available suites for the weekend are going for upwards of $1,000 a night.

Festival attendees must be 21 years or older, and lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged. No umbrellas, tents or outside food and beverages will be allowed.

This is the second annual May River Festival to be held at the five-star Bluffton resort that features 200 guest accommodations for booking, including rooms, suites, cottages and residences.

The resort also hosts six dining establishments, a 13,000-square-foot spa, a golf club and signature course and a variety of meeting and event spaces.

The inaugural May River Festival was in 2019, before the Bieber wedding, and featured performances by Clare Bowen and Brandon Young of hit TV show “Nashville;" Irish singer-songwriter Foy Vance; international soul artist Lele Rose and Americana musician Ben Rector.

A weekend ticket that year cost $135.