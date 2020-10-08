Gibbes to open eerie new exhibition on witchcraft and fantasy

As unsettling as today's world may be, it certainly holds no patent in its ability to manufacture unease. Throughout the ages, humankind has suffered through plenty of disquiet, while also expressing that sense of doom and gloom in arresting works of art.
Take, for example, the turbulent era of the Renaissance and beginning of the Reformation in Northern Europe. Then, patrons found their hopes, desires and anxieties mirrored in artistic images that both inspired pious beliefs and captured fantastic visions of good and evil.
Just in time to avail of both our unsettling times and October's trademark shivers, the Gibbes Museum of Art has conjured up a special exhibition sharing such squirm-worthy works.
Comprised of paintings and prints from a major, private Charleston collection of Northern Renaissance art, the exhibition introduces a world of intensely, and, at times, disturbingly, vivid imagery that reflects the uncertainties of the period.
This exhibition is a selection of art curated by Lawrence Goedde, Ph.D., professor of art history at the University of Virginia. It showcases objects created in the Low Countries and Germany between 1440 and 1590 that speak to the uneasiness of the times.
“We are thrilled to exhibit this remarkable selection of Northern Renaissance art,” said Angela Mack, executive director of the Gibbes Museum of Art. “We’re pleased to have a partner in Dr. Goedde, and a local art connoisseur, who has obtained these world-class pieces throughout his career as a collector.”
Consider, for example, "Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse," Albrecht Durer's image inspired by Revelations with its titular beasts trampling mercilessly over some unfortunate souls. There's the similarly unlucky, felled fellow that is the subject of "The Bewitched Groom." Heads up also for a troubled Virgin Mary and a menacing group of malevolent figures inspired by Hieronymus Bosch.
All in all, the exhibition may not offer shelter from our storms but is certain to serve up evocative proof that anxiety has been rearing its head for millennia.
For more information about the exhibition and related programs, visit www.gibbesmuseum.org.